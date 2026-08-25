Detroit Lions Rivalries Uniform Leaked

Detroit Lions fans apparently got their first look at the team’s new Nike Rivalries jersey a little earlier than planned.

An image circulating Tuesday morning appears to show Detroit’s 2026 Rivalries jersey ahead of the scheduled league-wide unveiling. The photo shows a mostly white jersey with “DETROIT” across the chest, Honolulu Blue trim, dark blue numbers and sharp dark accents across the shoulders.

The Lions have not yet officially unveiled the uniform as of publication, so the image should still be considered a leak rather than team confirmation.

It does, though, match another report that surfaced Tuesday morning. Pride of Detroit reported that Fox News appeared to publish Fanatics images of all eight new Rivalries jerseys early, including Detroit’s.

The reported design also includes carbon-fiber-inspired numbers, a nod to Detroit’s automotive and racing history, along with lion-eye details on the shoulders tied to the team’s “Defend the Den” theme.

Lions Reveal Was Scheduled for Tuesday

The leak comes shortly before the NFL and Nike are expected to officially reveal this year’s Rivalries collection.

The NFC North and AFC South are the two divisions receiving new designs in 2026. SportsLogos.net previously reported that all eight uniforms would be unveiled Aug. 25.

We have been tracking Detroit’s Aug. 25 reveal date since July, along with an earlier alleged Lions uniform leak that was never confirmed as the final design.

This one carries considerably more weight because the image reportedly originated from Fanatics material and matches the details being reported about the actual uniform.

Detroit is expected to wear its Rivalries look for its Nov. 1 home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The official reveal should provide the full uniform combination, including the pants, helmet and additional design details.

For now, though, Lions fans appear to have gotten their first real look.