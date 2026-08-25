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TodayTigersvs TB · 6:40 PMStarts in 10h 11m · MLB.TV, Rays.TV, Tigers.TV

What Time Will the Detroit Lions Reveal Their Rivalries Uniforms?

Detroit Lions final WR spot Detroit Lions Rivalries uniform reveal time
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Detroit Lions fans will not have to wait much longer to finally see the team’s new Nike Rivalries uniform.

The NFL’s 2026 Rivalries collection is scheduled to be unveiled today, Tuesday, Aug. 25, with the Lions joining the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings as the NFC North enters the program. SportsLogos.net previously reported that the NFC North and AFC South uniforms would all be revealed on Aug. 25.

Detroit Lions final WR spot Detroit Lions Rivalries uniform reveal time

So what time should Lions fans start refreshing their feeds?

10 a.m. ET is the time to watch.

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced that their Rivalries uniform will be unveiled at 10 a.m. ET today. Because Indianapolis is part of the same eight-team 2026 rollout as Detroit, the Lions’ reveal is expected as part of that coordinated release.

Detroit has confirmed the Aug. 25 reveal date, although the Lions have not separately published a specific reveal time in the team material available Tuesday morning. Local reporting has also confirmed that today is the day fans will finally see the uniform.

We have been tracking the Aug. 25 reveal date since late July, after the NFL’s rollout plans first surfaced.

There has also been plenty of speculation over the design itself, including an alleged Lions uniform leak that surfaced earlier this summer. That image was never verified as Detroit’s actual Rivalries uniform.

The guessing should finally end this morning.

Lions fans should be ready at 10 a.m. ET.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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