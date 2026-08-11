Detroit Lions Reveal When They Will Wear Rivalry Uniforms for First Time

The Detroit Lions are getting a new look in 2026, and fans now know when they’ll see it on the field.

Detroit will wear its new Rivalries uniform on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, adding another layer to an NFC North matchup that already carries plenty of juice.

The Lions are expected to officially unveil the alternate uniform on Aug. 25, giving fans their first full look more than two months before its game-day debut.

Lions-Vikings Game Gets a Little More Interesting

Division games rarely need extra attention, especially when Detroit and Minnesota are involved.

Now the Nov. 1 matchup will also serve as the showcase for Detroit’s newest uniform.

The Rivalries look is expected to be a special alternate tied to one of the Lions’ divisional matchups, and choosing Minnesota makes sense. The two NFC North clubs have developed into one of the division’s most compelling matchups in recent seasons.

The real question is what Detroit has cooked up.

Lions fans have rarely been shy about debating helmets, jerseys and alternate combinations, so the Aug. 25 reveal should generate plenty of reaction.

Bottom Line

Circle Aug. 25 for the reveal and Nov. 1 for the debut.

The Detroit Lions will break out their new Rivalries uniforms against the Minnesota Vikings, giving one of their biggest divisional games of the season an entirely different look.

Now comes the fun part: seeing what they actually look like.