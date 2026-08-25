Detroit Lions Unveil Rivalries Uniforms for 2026 Season

So much for the mystery.

Minutes after Detroit’s new Nike Rivalries jersey leaked online Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions officially unveiled their complete new look with a promotional video carrying a simple message:

The uniform is unmistakably different from Detroit’s traditional look. The white jersey features “DETROIT” across the chest, Honolulu Blue accents and dark, italicized numbers designed with a carbon-fiber appearance.

And yes, that jersey everyone was passing around before 10 a.m. was the real thing.

Our earlier look at the leaked Lions Rivalries jersey showed essentially what Detroit officially revealed moments later.

Lions Go Futuristic With Rivalries Design

Nike’s concept leans heavily into Detroit’s automotive identity.

The carbon-fiber-inspired numbers are designed as a nod to the city’s automotive and racing history, while the sharp pattern across the shoulders is intended to resemble a lion’s gaze. The team’s familiar “Defend the Den” phrase also appears on the back neckline. ESPN’s breakdown describes the design as Detroit looking toward the future while recognizing the city’s history as a center of innovation.

It’s an aggressive departure from the traditional Lions uniform.

Which, really, is the entire point.

If Nike were going to spend months teasing a special Rivalries uniform only to move a stripe two inches and call it a day, everyone involved could have saved themselves some time.

Detroit will debut the new look Nov. 1 at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The Lions had been teasing the “Defend the Den” theme ahead of Tuesday’s unveiling, including an earlier promotional video featuring Calvin Johnson.

Here’s your first look at the #Lions’ new Rivalries uniform. 🔥 Detroit will debut them against the Minnesota Vikings on November 1. pic.twitter.com/l3Hf4T2kwW — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 25, 2026

We have been tracking Detroit’s Rivalries uniform rollout since the Aug. 25 reveal date first surfaced.

Now there is nothing left to speculate about.

The uniforms are here.

The only debate remaining is considerably simpler:

Do you love them or hate them?