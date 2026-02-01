PFF Names One Free Agent the Detroit Lions Should Target This Offseason

The Detroit Lions haven’t ignored their secondary problem. If anything, they’ve attacked it from every angle imaginable under head coach Dan Campbell.

Draft picks. Trades. Free agents. Coaching tweaks.

And yet, here we are again, staring at a cornerback room that still feels unfinished.

That’s why Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker believes the Lions should dip back into free agency this offseason, and why one name, in particular, makes a lot of sense: cornerback Roger McCreary.

Why Roger McCreary Fits What Detroit Needs

Locker’s argument starts with a simple truth. Despite investing real resources into the secondary over the past two seasons, Detroit still has holes, especially inside.

Amik Robertson is no longer under contract, and the Lions don’t have a clear long-term answer at slot corner. That’s where McCreary enters the conversation.

At just 25 years old, McCreary offers something Detroit values: youth paired with experience. Over his four-year NFL career, he’s posted a solid 70.0 overall PFF grade, including a 68.7 coverage mark. Those numbers alone make him interesting, but his 2025 performance raised eyebrows across the league.

After being traded midseason, McCreary finished the year strong, earning a 79.4 PFF coverage grade. He was targeted sparingly, allowing just 6.9 snaps per target—tied for fourth-best among slot corners.

That’s the kind of efficiency the Lions desperately need.

From Second-Round Pick to Free-Agent Target

McCreary entered the league with expectations. The Tennessee Titans selected him No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, betting on his physicality, instincts, and versatility.

By the end of his rookie contract, he found himself on the move, dealt at the 2025 trade deadline before finishing the season with the Los Angeles Rams. In 14 games during the 2025 campaign, McCreary totaled:

37 combined tackles

Two pass defenses

One interception

One sack

Those aren’t shutdown-corner numbers, but they paint the picture of a player who can do a little bit of everything—and do it consistently.

Inside-Outside Versatility Matters in Detroit

One of the most appealing aspects of McCreary’s game is his flexibility. He’s comfortable in the slot, but he’s also capable of holding his own on the outside if needed.

That versatility matters for a Lions defense that values adaptability and physicality on the back end. Detroit doesn’t necessarily need a flashy, headline-grabbing corner. They need someone reliable, durable, and ready to play meaningful snaps right away.

McCreary checks those boxes.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ secondary doesn’t need another experiment—it needs stability.

Roger McCreary isn’t a perfect solution, but he represents a younger, proven option with starting upside and scheme versatility. If Detroit decides to attack free agency again this March, McCreary feels like the kind of calculated move that fits where this roster is right now.

Sometimes, fixing a problem isn’t about finding a superstar. It’s about finding the right piece.

And McCreary might be exactly that.