Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson gets Madden rating

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will begin his first training camp in just over a week (he will actually report on July 23) and that means it is time for the latest Madden ratings to be revealed.

On Monday, the ratings were released for the wide receivers and in case you missed it, the Lions’ wideouts did not get much love. Heck, they did not get ANY love!

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson gets first Madden rating

On Tuesday, Madden 23 released its ratings for EDGE rushers and linebackers, which means we now know what initial rating Aidan Hutchinson will have as a rookie in the NFL.

As you can see below, Aidan Hutchinson’s initial rating in the NFL is a 77. Hutch is the highest-rated Lions EDGE or LB, followed by Charles Harris (76) and Romeo Okwara (76).

Here are all of the ratings for the Lions’ EDGE rushers and linebackers as they head into the 2022 season.

In comparison, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Travon Walker has a 76 rating and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux starts his Madden career with a rating of 75. George Karlaftis is the next highest-rated rookie EDGE with a rating of 74.

In case you were wondering, Hutchinson’s teammate at Michigan, David Ojabo, who was injured prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, has a starting rating of 71 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Not surprisingly, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is the highest-rated EDGE rusher with a 99 rating.

Nation, do you think this rating is fair for Aidan Hutchinson? Where do you think he will be ranked by the end of the season?

