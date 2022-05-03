in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson unofficially gets jersey number

It looks like Hutchinson will be wearing a familiar number

In case you have been wondering what jersey number Aidan Hutchinson will wear with the Detroit Lions, it looks like we have an answer for you.

Embed from Getty Images

As you can see below, Fanatics.com is currently selling Hutchinson No. 97 jerseys, which leads us to believe that is the number he will wear.

Note: This is unofficial as Hutchinson does not yet have a number on the official Detroit Lions website. 

