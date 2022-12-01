Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson wins NFL monthly award

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, some expected him to come in and immediately dominate. That being said, anyone who actually watches football, and understands how the NFL works, knows that more often than not, it takes rookies some time to adjust to playing against the greatest players in the world. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but he has quickly come on strong, and now he is being rewarded for his efforts.

What award did Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson win?

On Thursday, it was announced that Hutchinson has been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of November.

During the month of November, Hutchinson had 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 13 tackles, and 1 tackle for loss.

Those numbers, other than the two interceptions, don’t exactly jump off of the page, but if you have been watching, Hutchinson has certainly been making a big impact for a Lions defense that has been playing much better than at the beginning of the season.