Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson wins NFL monthly award

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Aidan Hutchinson got off to a slow start
  • Hutchinson has won an award for the month of December

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, some expected him to come in and immediately dominate. That being said, anyone who actually watches football, and understands how the NFL works, knows that more often than not, it takes rookies some time to adjust to playing against the greatest players in the world. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but he has quickly come on strong, and now he is being rewarded for his efforts.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions

What award did Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson win?

On Thursday, it was announced that Hutchinson has been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of November.

During the month of November, Hutchinson had 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 13 tackles, and 1 tackle for loss.

Those numbers, other than the two interceptions, don’t exactly jump off of the page, but if you have been watching, Hutchinson has certainly been making a big impact for a Lions defense that has been playing much better than at the beginning of the season.

gear up detroit shop
biting kneecaps
Aidan Hutchinson,Detroit Lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article NFL Week 13 Coverage Maps 2022 NFL Week 13 Coverage Maps
Next Article Aidan Hutchinson,Detroit Lions Matthew Boyd is returning to the Detroit Tigers
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Juwan Howard Michigan State
Defense lawyer brings up Juwan Howard during arraignment for 5 Michigan State players
MSU U of M
DJ Chark Detroit Lions
DJ Chark explains why he came to Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions News
Michigan Football uniform combo Michigan uniform combo
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for Big Ten Championship Game [Photo]
U of M
Duce Staley D'Andre Swift
Detroit Lions: Duce Staley gives optimistic update on D’Andre Swift
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?