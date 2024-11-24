Detroit Lions Rookie Set To Make NFL Debut After Surprising Announcement

In a surprising turn of events, the Detroit Lions have announced that rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany will make his NFL debut in today's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. This news came shortly after the Lions released their Inactives list for the game, which notably included veteran OL Kayode Awosika as inactive, while Mahogany’s name was not listed.

Mahogany, selected by the Lions in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has clearly impressed the coaching staff with his progress. After being activated from the NFI list at the end of October, Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that the rookie has been steadily improving each week. “He’s gotten better every week,” Campbell said via the Detroit News. “He’s made strides every week and that has been very noticeable.”

Mahogany's debut adds depth to the Lions' offensive line as they look to maintain their strong season. Fans will be watching closely to see how the rookie performs in his first NFL action.