Detroit Lions rookie DT Alim McNeill may have just revealed interesting jersey number

First of all, Happy Birthday to Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill, who turned 21 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, McNeill tweeted out a message that just so happens to include a photoshopped image of himself in a No. 54 Lions home uniform.

As you probably know, 54 is the number that Chris Spielman wore during his time in the Motor City.

The Lions have not yet announced what numbers their rookies will be wearing in 2021, but McNeill may have just given us a hint as to the number he will wear. (That or this is nothing at all!)

21 trips around the sun, many more to come #onepride pic.twitter.com/Tj38Jy2BYU — Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) May 11, 2021