Terrion Arnold is off and rolling with the Detroit Lions.

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr. explains why he chose his jersey number

Lions News Reports

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Practiced With The Detroit Lions For The First Time

The Detroit Lions rookie minicamp was a buzz of activity and new beginnings, especially for one of their newest members, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rakestraw stepped onto the practice field with a mix of excitement and determination, ready to embark on his professional football journey.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

First Impressions on the Field

From the get-go, Rakestraw’s enthusiasm was palpable as he described his first official NFL practice. “Got the blood going a little bit,” he shared with reporters after the session. His day was made even more memorable by the presence of fellow rookie, Terrion Arnold, whom Rakestraw described as a “clown-type of player” who “works extremely hard.” The camaraderie and collective energy were evident, with Rakestraw noting, “We were just happy to be out there with those guys. Everybody running full speed, we made mistakes today but we’re gonna get better. It’s day one.”

Choosing His Number

When it came to selecting his jersey number, Rakestraw faced a simple choice between 33 and 15. He opted for number 15, a decision he made with practicality and a hint of philosophy. “It was the best available. The number don’t make the player, the player makes the number. So I’ve got a job to do,” he stated, underscoring his focus on impact over aesthetics.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule

Draft Day Surprise

The Lions felt fortunate to have Rakestraw fall to them late in the second round, a spot where many analysts had projected him to go earlier. The team’s excitement was not just about acquiring a talented player but also about the value they received at pick number 61. This sentiment added an extra layer of motivation for Rakestraw, who is eager to prove his worth and justify the Lions’ faith in him.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. First Practice Energy: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. expressed excitement and a positive outlook during his first rookie minicamp with the Detroit Lions, highlighting the energetic atmosphere and his interactions with fellow rookies.
  2. Jersey Number Choice: Rakestraw chose jersey number 15, explaining that while he had limited options, he believes the player defines the number, not the other way around.
  3. Draft Value: The Lions were thrilled that Rakestraw, initially expected to be a first-round pick, fell to them at the end of the second round, adding significant value to their draft selections.
Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number

Bottom Line

As Ennis Rakestraw Jr. makes his transition from college standout to NFL rookie, his mindset and approach to the game suggest he is more than ready to tackle the challenges ahead. His blend of enthusiasm, work ethic, and humility bodes well for his future with the Detroit Lions, as he aims to make a significant mark both on and off the field.

