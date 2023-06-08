Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs reveals his Madden 24 speed rating

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently discovered his player rating in the latest edition of the ‘Madden' franchise. With an overall rating of 77, Gibbs is set to make his virtual debut in the game. His notable speed attribute earned him a remarkable rating of 95, placing him among the fastest players in the game.

Fastest Players from Madden 23

Here is a list of the fastest players from last year's version of the Madden video game:

Rank Position Player Team Speed 1 WR Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 99 2 WR Jameson Williams Detroit Lions 98 3 WR Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles 98 4 CB Kalon Barnes Carolina Panthers 98 5 WR Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 97 6 CB Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 97 7 WR Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs 97 8 WR Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 97 9 QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 96 10 WR Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks 96

The Bottom Line – Fast Feet, Bright Future

Jahmyr Gibbs' electrifying speed rating in Madden 24 hints at the bright future he holds as a player in the NFL. With the potential to be a game-changer on the field, Gibbs has the opportunity to contribute significantly to the success of the Detroit Lions. As he combines his remarkable speed with the team's already impressive offensive strategies, the Lions' offense has the potential to become an unstoppable force. Fans eagerly await the upcoming season, where they hope to witness Gibbs' speed and skill in action, propelling the team to new heights.