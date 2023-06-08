Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs reveals his Madden 24 speed rating

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently discovered his player rating in the latest edition of the ‘Madden' franchise. With an overall rating of 77, Gibbs is set to make his virtual debut in the game. His notable speed attribute earned him a remarkable rating of 95, placing him among the fastest players in the game.

Key Points

  • Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions rookie running back, received an overall rating of 77 in Madden 24.
  • His speed rating of 95 will place him among the fastest players in the game.
  • Gibbs aims to contribute to the Lions' offense by utilizing his speed and complementing David Montgomery.

Fastest Players from Madden 23

Here is a list of the fastest players from last year's version of the Madden video game:

RankPositionPlayerTeamSpeed
1WRTyreek HillMiami Dolphins99
2WRJameson WilliamsDetroit Lions98
3WRQuez WatkinsPhiladelphia Eagles98
4CBKalon BarnesCarolina Panthers98
5WRJaylen WaddleMiami Dolphins97
6CBTariq WoolenSeattle Seahawks97
7WRMecole HardmanKansas City Chiefs97
8WRMarquise BrownArizona Cardinals97
9QBLamar JacksonBaltimore Ravens96
10WRMarquise GoodwinSeattle Seahawks96

The Bottom Line – Fast Feet, Bright Future

Jahmyr Gibbs' electrifying speed rating in Madden 24 hints at the bright future he holds as a player in the NFL. With the potential to be a game-changer on the field, Gibbs has the opportunity to contribute significantly to the success of the Detroit Lions. As he combines his remarkable speed with the team's already impressive offensive strategies, the Lions' offense has the potential to become an unstoppable force. Fans eagerly await the upcoming season, where they hope to witness Gibbs' speed and skill in action, propelling the team to new heights.

