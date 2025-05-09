Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Roster Revealed

The Detroit Lions have released their full rookie minicamp roster, featuring 40 players including draft picks, UDFAs, and tryout hopefuls.

The Detroit Lions rookie minicamp is officially underway, and now we have the full roster of who’s participating this weekend in Allen Park.

From draft picks to undrafted free agents to tryout hopefuls, the Lions have brought in a total of 40 players to compete, learn the playbook, and make an early impression. Some are familiar names, others are true long shots—but this is where every NFL journey begins.

Draft Picks Headline the Roster

The roster features seven draft picks, including first-rounder Tyleik Williams (DL, Ohio State), third-rounder Isaac TeSlaa (WR, Arkansas), and intriguing Day 3 selections like Dan Jackson (S, Georgia) and Miles Frazier (OL, LSU).

These are the guys expected to make noise in training camp, but rookie minicamp is their first chance to get on the field in a Lions helmet.

10 Undrafted Rookies Get Their Shot

The Lions have also signed 10 undrafted rookies, including a few notable names like:

Caden Prieskorn (TE, Ole Miss) – The local standout brings size and versatility.

(TE, Ole Miss) – The local standout brings size and versatility. Jakobie Keeney-James (WR, Syracuse) – Speedy with special teams upside.

(WR, Syracuse) – Speedy with special teams upside. Kyle Robichaux (RB, Boston College) – A physical runner in a crowded backfield.

(RB, Boston College) – A physical runner in a crowded backfield. Gavin Holmes (CB, Texas) – A quick, rangy defender with slot potential.

These players will be battling to stand out and potentially earn a spot on the 90-man roster heading into the summer.

Veteran Rookies and Tryouts Round It Out

The list also includes four veteran rookies from last year’s undrafted class—like Erick Hallett II and DaRon Gilbert—as well as 19 tryout players hoping to earn a contract.

Among the tryouts are former Michigan DB Aamir Hall, Nebraska OL Bryce Benhart, and former Ferris State WR Malik Taylor, who brings some pro experience to the mix.

Full Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Roster

Here is the full Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp roster, per Ben Raven.

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s a top pick like Tyleik Williams or a longshot like Isaiah Rutherford, rookie minicamp is where stories begin. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell will be watching closely. And so will we.