Detroit Lions rookie numbers released (for now)

On Friday, the Detroit Lions began their 2021 rookie minicamp and based on a video the team posted to Instagram, it looks like we now which numbers most of the rookies will wear.

Keep in mind that just because these are the numbers the rookies are wearing for minicamp does not mean they cannot change.

*Note: We have also heard that Jefferson will be going with No. 28.

