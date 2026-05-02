fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Draft Class Misses Marketing Stage

Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft trade Detroit Lions jersey number changes Detroit Lions Jordyn Tyson Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor draft Detroit Lions rookie minicamp canceled Scotty Miller Detroit Lions visit Detroit Lions Rookie Premiere 2026
Add DSN as a preferred source
View Comments

When the NFL’s newest class gathers in Los Angeles later this month, the Detroit Lions won’t have a representative in the room.

For the first time in recent memory, none of Detroit’s 2026 draft picks were invited to the NFL Rookie Premiere, a league-sponsored marketing event that typically highlights the most recognizable incoming talent.

Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft trade Detroit Lions jersey number changes Detroit Lions Jordyn Tyson Detroit Lions Kadyn Proctor draft Detroit Lions rookie minicamp canceled Scotty Miller Detroit Lions visit Detroit Lions Rookie Premiere 2026

What the Rookie Premiere is all about

Since 1994, the Rookie Premiere has served as a launching pad for the league’s most marketable first-year players.

Held this year from May 14–17 in Los Angeles, the event connects rookies with major brands, content creators, and marketing executives. It’s designed to help players begin building their off-field presence early in their careers.

Why no Lions made the cut

The explanation is pretty straightforward.

Detroit’s 2026 class, while solid from a football standpoint, doesn’t feature the kind of high-profile skill position names that typically draw invitations.

Those spots are usually reserved for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs with national buzz—players expected to drive jersey sales and marketing campaigns right away.

The Lions’ top pick, offensive tackle Blake Miller, fits the team’s identity perfectly. But linemen rarely get the call for this type of event.

A different kind of draft class

General manager Brad Holmes once again leaned into building the trenches and adding defensive depth.

Detroit’s class includes:

  • OT Blake Miller
  • EDGE Derrick Moore
  • LB Jimmy Rolder
  • CB Keith Abney II
  • WR Kendrick Law
  • DT Skyler Gill-Howard
  • EDGE Tyre West

There’s talent there—but it’s more about fit and development than immediate star power.

A shift from last year

Just one year ago, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa represented Detroit at the event, giving the team a presence in Los Angeles.

This year, that spotlight goes elsewhere.

The bottom line

No invitations doesn’t mean no impact.

The Lions didn’t draft for headlines—they drafted for production.

And if this class hits the way Detroit hopes, it won’t be long before some of these rookies are getting attention on a much bigger stage.

Leave a Comment

Your email will not be published.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments