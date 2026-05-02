Detroit Draft Class Misses Marketing Stage

When the NFL’s newest class gathers in Los Angeles later this month, the Detroit Lions won’t have a representative in the room.

For the first time in recent memory, none of Detroit’s 2026 draft picks were invited to the NFL Rookie Premiere, a league-sponsored marketing event that typically highlights the most recognizable incoming talent.

What the Rookie Premiere is all about

Since 1994, the Rookie Premiere has served as a launching pad for the league’s most marketable first-year players.

Held this year from May 14–17 in Los Angeles, the event connects rookies with major brands, content creators, and marketing executives. It’s designed to help players begin building their off-field presence early in their careers.

Why no Lions made the cut

The explanation is pretty straightforward.

Detroit’s 2026 class, while solid from a football standpoint, doesn’t feature the kind of high-profile skill position names that typically draw invitations.

Those spots are usually reserved for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs with national buzz—players expected to drive jersey sales and marketing campaigns right away.

The Lions’ top pick, offensive tackle Blake Miller, fits the team’s identity perfectly. But linemen rarely get the call for this type of event.

A different kind of draft class

General manager Brad Holmes once again leaned into building the trenches and adding defensive depth.

Detroit’s class includes:

OT Blake Miller

EDGE Derrick Moore

LB Jimmy Rolder

CB Keith Abney II

WR Kendrick Law

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

EDGE Tyre West

There’s talent there—but it’s more about fit and development than immediate star power.

The list of players invited to attend this year’s NFL Players Rookie Premiere in LA May 14-17. pic.twitter.com/Nz2VIPksfr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 30, 2026

A shift from last year

Just one year ago, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa represented Detroit at the event, giving the team a presence in Los Angeles.

This year, that spotlight goes elsewhere.

The bottom line

No invitations doesn’t mean no impact.

The Lions didn’t draft for headlines—they drafted for production.

And if this class hits the way Detroit hopes, it won’t be long before some of these rookies are getting attention on a much bigger stage.