Detroit Lions Rookie Isaac TeSlaa Sits Out Day 1 of OTAs

Isaac TeSlaa Sits Out OTAs

As the Detroit Lions kicked off Day 1 of their non-contact OTAs, one familiar face was notably absent from the action: third-round rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Following practice, the Lions released a video showing some of the highlights from practice, and Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit noticed something most people probably missed. A freeze-frame from the highlight reel captured a handful of players on the field but clearly off the drill menu—one of whom looked an awful lot like TeSlaa standing in shorts on the sideline. He didn’t pop up again in the video or photo gallery, leaving fans to wonder: is it a rest day, a minor tweak, or something more?

Rookie Minicamp vs. OTA Day 1

Just a few weeks ago, TeSlaa was fully dialed in at rookie minicamp, turning heads with crisp routes and sure hands. That makes today’s no-show even more curious. OTAs are non-contact but crucial for timing with Jared Goff, syncing with the new-look offense under John Morton, and holding off competition from veterans like Ronnie Bell and Tom Kennedy. For a player eyeing reps behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, every drill counts.

Isaac TeSlaa Sits Out OTAs: Possible Explanations

Planned Recuperation: Sometimes young legs need a break, especially after a grueling spring.

Sometimes young legs need a break, especially after a grueling spring. Minor Tweak: Could be a precautionary rest for an achy hamstring or ankle taping, not uncommon in May.

No official word has come down from the Lions, and TeSlaa’s absence didn’t trigger a social-media update from the player himself. Given his minicamp performance and the fact the highlight frames show him on-site, it’s probably nothing to be concerned about.

Why It Matters

TeSlaa’s tenths-of-a-second burst and big-frame matchup ability made him one of Detroit’s top draft-portal targets. Missing OTAs—even non-contact ones—means fewer chances to build chemistry and stake a claim in a crowded receiver room. With veterans like Kalif Raymond and Tim Patrick also vying for snaps, a smooth return to practice will be crucial for TeSlaa to stay on track for Week 1.

Bottom Line

A day off—or a minor sideline stint—during OTAs isn’t cause for alarm. But keep an eye on TeSlaa as the Lions ramp up to training camp. When he rejoins 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, we’ll know whether Wednesday was just a breather or the first sign of a knock to monitor.