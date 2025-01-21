Detroit Lions Rookie Takes To Social Media Following Terrell Williams Report

Following reports that the New England Patriots are targeting Detroit Lions assistant coach Terrell Williams for their defensive coordinator position, rookie Mekhi Wingo took to social media to express his desire for Williams to stay in Detroit.

Wingo, who has spent his first season with the Lions, responded to the report by quote-tweeting it with a simple yet emphatic message: “Noooooooooooo.” His post made it clear that the young defensive lineman is not in favor of losing the coach who played a pivotal role in shaping the Lions' defensive line this season.

https://twitter.com/WingoMekhi/status/1881784634218016805

Williams, who was hired by the Lions in 2024, helped develop a defensive line that contributed to Detroit's successful campaign. If the Patriots ultimately land Williams, it will be a significant loss for the Lions, and Wingo’s reaction highlights how highly the players value his coaching.