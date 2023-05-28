Detroit Lions rookies attempting to draw team logo will make your life

Merch
By W.G. Brady
Here we go again! The NFL has released a short video on Instagram showing rookies from across the league attempting to draw the logo of the team that drafted them. Representing the Detroit Lions are Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, who both created logos that will have you rolling! Here are some of the photos, click here to watch the full video.

First, Jahmyr Gibbs gives it a shot!

Detroit Lions
detroit lions

And here is what Sam LaPorta produced.

Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Stick to football?

To be honest, I cannot rip these attempts too much because I may be the worst artist in the world. That being said, we should all be happy that Gibbs and LaPorta are better at football than they are at art!

