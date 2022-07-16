When you look at the Detroit Lions‘ overall record (3-13-1) in 2021, one would likely come to the conclusion that it was an absolutely abysmal season.
But for those of us who watch the games VERY closely, we noticed a ton of growth as the season went on from a team that always gave 100% for the entire game.
The fact that the Lions improved a ton as the season went on should not come as a huge surprise as their rookies played more snaps than any other team in the league.
Detroit Lions rookies dominated NFL in total snaps in 2021
According to the Football Outsiders Almanac, which you can purchase by clicking here, the Detroit Lions’ rookies racked up a whopping 6,172 snaps in 2021.
Here are the total snaps for each rookie from the 2021 season.
Penei Sewell: 1,039 offensive snaps, 26 special teams
Amon-Ra St. Brown: 816 offensive snaps, 81 special teams
AJ Parker: 557 defensive snaps, 28 special teams
Jerry Jacobs: 536 defensive snaps, 76 special teams
Derrick Barnes: 448 defensive snaps, 110 special teams
Alim McNeill: 442 defensive snaps, 36 special teams
Levi Onwuzurike: 396 defensive snaps, 79 special teams
Brock Wright: 301 offensive snaps, 106 special teams
Ifeatu Melifonwu: 242 defensive snaps, 34 special teams
Tommy Kraemer: 238 offensive snaps, 34 special teams
Ryan McCollum: 101 offensive snaps, 47 special teams
Shane Zylstra: 82 offensive snaps, 32 special teams
Mark Gilbert: 47 defensive snaps, 27 special teams
Jermar Jefferson: 36 offensive snaps, 12 special teams
Brady Breeze: 14 defensive snaps, 72 special teams
Tavante Beckett: 64 special teams snaps
Riley Patterson: 33 special teams snaps
The fact that the Detroit Lions played their rookies so much in 2021 bodes very well for the team moving forward, especially considering so many of those rookies will have major roles in 2022.
Nation, which Detroit Lions rookie from 2021 will make the biggest jump in 2022?