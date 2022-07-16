When you look at the Detroit Lions‘ overall record (3-13-1) in 2021, one would likely come to the conclusion that it was an absolutely abysmal season.

But for those of us who watch the games VERY closely, we noticed a ton of growth as the season went on from a team that always gave 100% for the entire game.

The fact that the Lions improved a ton as the season went on should not come as a huge surprise as their rookies played more snaps than any other team in the league.

Detroit Lions rookies dominated NFL in total snaps in 2021

According to the Football Outsiders Almanac, which you can purchase by clicking here, the Detroit Lions’ rookies racked up a whopping 6,172 snaps in 2021.

Here are the total snaps for each rookie from the 2021 season.

Penei Sewell: 1,039 offensive snaps, 26 special teams

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 816 offensive snaps, 81 special teams

AJ Parker: 557 defensive snaps, 28 special teams

Jerry Jacobs: 536 defensive snaps, 76 special teams

Derrick Barnes: 448 defensive snaps, 110 special teams

Alim McNeill: 442 defensive snaps, 36 special teams

Levi Onwuzurike: 396 defensive snaps, 79 special teams

Brock Wright: 301 offensive snaps, 106 special teams

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 242 defensive snaps, 34 special teams

Tommy Kraemer: 238 offensive snaps, 34 special teams

Ryan McCollum: 101 offensive snaps, 47 special teams

Shane Zylstra: 82 offensive snaps, 32 special teams

Mark Gilbert: 47 defensive snaps, 27 special teams

Jermar Jefferson: 36 offensive snaps, 12 special teams

Brady Breeze: 14 defensive snaps, 72 special teams

Tavante Beckett: 64 special teams snaps

Riley Patterson: 33 special teams snaps

The fact that the Detroit Lions played their rookies so much in 2021 bodes very well for the team moving forward, especially considering so many of those rookies will have major roles in 2022.

Nation, which Detroit Lions rookie from 2021 will make the biggest jump in 2022?

