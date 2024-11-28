Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 10 Teams To Root For In Week 13

As the Detroit Lions (10-1) continue their pursuit of the NFC North title and the coveted No. 1 overall seed, Lions fans will have to keep an eye on several key matchups in Week 13. Of course, the priority is for the Lions to take care of business themselves, as they face the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET. But beyond that, there are several games where Detroit fans should be rooting for specific outcomes to help their playoff positioning.

Here’s a breakdown of the games to keep an eye on this weekend and which teams Lions fans should be rooting for to secure a NFC North title and the No. 1 seed.

If you want to see how the Lions can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 13, CLICK HERE.

Week 13 Rooting Guide

Game Team to Root For Time Network Giants (2-9) at Cowboys (4-7) Giants Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET FOX Dolphins (5-6) at Packers (8-3) Dolphins Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Chargers (7-4) at Falcons (6-5) Chargers Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Titans (3-8) at Commanders (7-5) Titans Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Seahawks (6-5) at Jets (3-8) Jets Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Cardinals (6-5) at Vikings (9-2) Cardinals Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Rams (5-6) at Saints (4-7) Saints Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET FOX Buccaneers (5-6) at Panthers (3-8) Panthers Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Eagles (9-2) at Ravens (8-4) Ravens Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 49ers (5-6) at Bills (9-2) Bills Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET FOX

The Bottom Line

Week 13 will be critical for the Detroit Lions as they continue their push for the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 overall seed. Rooting for the right teams in these matchups will help improve the Lions' position in the playoff race and keep their path to the postseason clear. With the Lions already sitting at 10-1, every game matters, and the right results from these games could give them a significant advantage moving forward. Let’s hope Week 13 plays out in Detroit’s favor!