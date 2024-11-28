fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 10 Teams To Root For In Week 13

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions (10-1) continue their pursuit of the NFC North title and the coveted No. 1 overall seed, Lions fans will have to keep an eye on several key matchups in Week 13. Of course, the priority is for the Lions to take care of business themselves, as they face the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET. But beyond that, there are several games where Detroit fans should be rooting for specific outcomes to help their playoff positioning.

Detroit Lions Rooting Guide

Here’s a breakdown of the games to keep an eye on this weekend and which teams Lions fans should be rooting for to secure a NFC North title and the No. 1 seed.

If you want to see how the Lions can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 13, CLICK HERE.

Week 13 Rooting Guide

GameTeam to Root ForTimeNetwork
Giants (2-9) at Cowboys (4-7)GiantsThursday 4:30 p.m. ETFOX
Dolphins (5-6) at Packers (8-3)DolphinsThursday at 8:20 p.m. ETNBC
Chargers (7-4) at Falcons (6-5)ChargersSunday at 1:00 p.m. ETCBS
Titans (3-8) at Commanders (7-5)TitansSunday at 1:00 p.m. ETCBS
Seahawks (6-5) at Jets (3-8)JetsSunday at 1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Cardinals (6-5) at Vikings (9-2)CardinalsSunday at 1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Rams (5-6) at Saints (4-7)SaintsSunday at 4:05 p.m. ETFOX
Buccaneers (5-6) at Panthers (3-8)PanthersSunday at 1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Eagles (9-2) at Ravens (8-4)RavensSunday at 4:25 p.m. ETCBS
49ers (5-6) at Bills (9-2)BillsSunday at 8:20 p.m. ETFOX
The Bottom Line

Week 13 will be critical for the Detroit Lions as they continue their push for the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 overall seed. Rooting for the right teams in these matchups will help improve the Lions' position in the playoff race and keep their path to the postseason clear. With the Lions already sitting at 10-1, every game matters, and the right results from these games could give them a significant advantage moving forward. Let’s hope Week 13 plays out in Detroit’s favor!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
