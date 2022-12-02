Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 4 teams Lions fans should root for in Week 13

The Lions have their work cut our for them to make the playoffs

We are already in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and though our Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start to their season, they won three-straight games before losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving day, and, believe it or not, they are not that far out of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC. Moving forward, as we have been doing for years, we will be letting you know in our Detroit Lions Rooting Guide which teams to root for in terms of helping the Lions earn a playoff spot. We will continue doing this through the remainder of the season unless the Lions are eliminated from a playoff spot. In that case, we will shift to rooting for a higher draft pick. Here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 13.

Detroit Lions rooting guide: Which teams should Lions fans root for in Week 13?

First of all, the obvious (no need to list the games). Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. For example, root for the Steelers (AFC) to beat the Falcons (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about passing NFC teams in the standings.

When it comes to NFC vs. NFC matchups, it can get a little trickier, but for the most part, it is about rooting for the team with the worse record.

Here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 13:

Los Angeles Rams (3-8) over Seattle Seahawks (6-5) – 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

*Note: Remember, this is 100% about rooting for the Lions to make the playoffs. But, if you are rooting for a higher draft pick in 2023, root for the Seahawks.

Chicago Bears (3-9) over Green Bay Packers (4-8) – 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders (7-5) over New York Giants (7-4) – 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints (4-8) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) – 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) *Monday Night Football