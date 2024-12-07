Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 4 Teams To Root For In Week 14

The Detroit Lions have officially clinched a postseason berth, but their sights remain firmly set on securing the top seed in the NFC. While their 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday helped their case, the Lions will need a little extra help from other teams this weekend to extend their lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With a well earned extended break before their game next Sunday against the Bills, Detroit has some time to relax and root for certain outcomes that could play a major role in determining playoff positioning.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams the Detroit Lions should be rooting for in Week 14:

1. Falcons (6-6) at Vikings (10-2) – Root for the Falcons

A Vikings loss would give the Lions a two-game cushion in the NFC North, further solidifying their position at the top of the division. With the Vikings sitting at 10-2, a loss could help extend the gap between Detroit and Minnesota for potential playoff positioning. The Falcons, though under .500, have the chance to play the role of spoiler, and their victory would be a welcomed result for the Lions.

2. Panthers (3-9) at Eagles (10-2) – Root for the Panthers

While this matchup might seem like a long shot, a Panthers win would be a huge help to Detroit in the race for the top seed in the NFC. With the Eagles currently sitting at 10-2, a Panthers victory would give the Lions a two-game cushion over Philadelphia in terms of the best overall record in the NFC. A win for Carolina might be unlikely, but it could be a game-changer for Detroit’s playoff positioning.

3. Bears (4-8) at 49ers (5-7) – Root for the Bears

This one isn’t as critical as others, but the Lions should still root for a Bears win. Not only would a Bears victory weaken the 49ers chances of making the playoffs, but it would also help Detroit in the long run by keeping Chicago’s draft position lower. While it’s unlikely that the Bears make a late-season playoff push, rooting for them to win here is about preventing the 49ers from heating up late in the season—something that could potentially lead to a matchup in the playoffs that Detroit would rather avoid. (Though it would be fun to kick them to the curb and get revenge from last year!)

4. Bills (10-2) at Rams (6-6) – Root for the Bills

The Bills are another team that the Lions should root for this weekend. A Bills win over the Rams would mean one less team for Detroit to worry about in the NFC playoff picture. While the Rams have been underwhelming, Matthew Stafford’s ability to perform in big games is always a factor. Detroit would prefer to see Los Angeles miss the playoffs, keeping the Lions' path to the NFC’s No. 1 seed clear. A Rams loss would also keep their playoff hopes dim, which benefits the Lions in the long term.

Bottom Line: A Little Help From Around the League

While the Lions have already secured a postseason spot, the road to the top seed in the NFC remains challenging. By rooting for these key matchups in Week 14, Detroit can put itself in a much better position to control its own playoff fate. As they take advantage of this mini bye week, Lions fans will have a vested interest in the outcomes of these games, hoping for favorable results that can help Detroit lock up that coveted No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Let’s hope the football gods are kind to the Lions this weekend, setting them up for a strong finish as they chase their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.