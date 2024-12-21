Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 6 Teams To Root for in Week 16

As the Detroit Lions continue their push for the NFC's top seed, their fate depends not only on their performance but also on the outcomes of games around the league. Heading into Week 16, here are six key matchups where Lions fans should know which teams to root for:

Rams (8-6) at Jets (4-10) – Root for the Jets Eagles (12-2) at Commanders (9-5) – Root for the Commanders Vikings (12-2) at Seahawks (8-6) – Root for the Seahawks 49ers (6-8) at Dolphins (6-8) – Root for the Dolphins Buccaneers (8-6) at Cowboys (6-8) – Root for the Cowboys Saints (5-9) at Packers (10-4) – Root for the Saints

A strong win for the Lions against the Bears could be even more impactful if these other games go in Detroit's favor. Stay tuned, and let's cheer on the teams that can help the Lions climb toward the NFC's top spot!