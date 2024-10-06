Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 8 Teams To Root For In Week 5

The Detroit Lions are enjoying their Week 5 bye with a solid 3-1 record, giving fans a chance to catch their breath before the team hits the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. But just because the Lions aren’t playing doesn’t mean there aren’t games to watch with playoff implications for Detroit. Here’s your definitive guide on which teams to root for this Sunday to help keep the Lions in prime position as they eye the top of the NFC.

NFC North Matchups

Jets (2-2) at Vikings (4-0) Who to root for: Jets

The first international game of the season is a big one for Lions fans, and it comes down to rooting against a division rival. The Vikings are undefeated and looking dangerous, so handing them their first loss of the season would be a game-changer. I cannot stand rooting for Aaron Rodgers, but I will be doing that today!

Panthers (1-3) at Bears (2-2) Who to root for: Panthers

The Bears are trash but they have somehow won two of their first four games. A home loss to the Panthers seems unlikely for the Bears, but let's hope it happens

Packers (2-2) at Rams (1-3) Who to root for: Rams

This is another HUGE game for Lions fans in Week 5 as the Packers were the team most thought would challenge the Lions in the NFC North. Root for Matthew Stafford at home to move the Packers to 2-3 on the season.

NFC vs. NFC Matchups

Cardinals (1-3) at 49ers (2-2) Who to root for: Cardinals

The 49ers may be 2-2, but it is just a matter of time before they go on a run. When it comes to playoff seeding, it would be beneficial to the Lions if the 49ers lose.

Giants (1-3) at Seahawks (3-1) Who to root for: Giants

The Lions' Monday win over Seattle gives Detroit the tiebreaker over the Seahawks, but a Seattle win over the Giants would still bump them ahead in overall record.

NFC vs. AFC Showdowns

*Always root for AFC teams to beat NFC teams!

Browns (1-3) at Commanders (3-1) Who to root for: Browns

Cowboys (2-2) at Steelers (3-1) Who to root for: Steelers

Saints (2-2) at Chiefs (4-0) Who to root for: Chiefs

With the Lions off this week, there are plenty of matchups to keep an eye on that could shake up the standings in Detroit’s favor. Whether it's rooting for the Jets to hand the Vikings their first loss or hoping the Giants can knock down a dangerous Seahawks team, Week 5 provides plenty of reasons to stay tuned. Every game counts when it comes to playoff positioning, and a few favorable outcomes this weekend could give Detroit an even bigger boost as they return to action next week. Go Lions, and go everyone else on this list!