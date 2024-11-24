fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Rooting Guide For Week 12

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions will look to move to 10-1 on the season and stay undefeated on the road when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon. While the primary focus will be on the Lions securing a win, fans should also pay attention to several other key matchups in Week 12 that could affect Detroit's playoff standing and positioning. Here’s a look at the games that could impact the Lions' push for the NFC North title and the playoffs.

*Note: The following is based on which teams fans should be rooting for in terms of the Lions winning the NFC North and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Vikings (8-2) at Bears (4-6) – 1:00 FOX
Root for: Bears
With the Vikings in the race for the NFC North crown, it’s crucial for Detroit fans to root for the Bears to pull off the upset. A loss by Minnesota would help keep the Lions' lead in the division intact and prevent the Vikings from gaining too much momentum.

Cowboys (3-7) at Commanders (7-4) – 1:00 FOX
Root for: Cowboys
Though the Cowboys are not direct rivals in the NFC North, rooting for a Cowboys victory would weaken the Commanders' hold on a wild card spot. A Cowboys win would also push Washington closer to the pack in the playoff race.

49ers (5-5) at Packers (7-3) – 4:25 FOX
Root for: 49ers
A 49ers win would put some distance between the Packers and Lions in the playoff standings. With Green Bay looking like a strong contender, a loss here would help keep them from getting too close to Detroit in the NFC wild card race.

Eagles (8-2) at Rams (5-5) – 8:20 NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Root for: Rams
Rooting for the Rams to upset the Eagles would help the Lions by slowing down Philadelphia, and potentially give Detroit an edge in terms of playoff position, especially if the Eagles are in line for the No. 1 seed.

Bottom Line

While the Lions' main focus will be on their own performance, some key upsets around the league could benefit Detroit’s playoff chances. Fans should be rooting for a mix of underdogs to emerge victorious and help keep the Lions’ hopes of winning the NFC North and securing a favorable playoff spot alive.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
