Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football

Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.

Detroit Lions rooting guide fans

Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Who to root for on Thursday Night Football

Now, I said earlier that we are focused on rooting for teams that will help the Lions’ playoff chances, but with the Lions also having the Los Angeles Rams first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, we are also rooting for the Rams to lose.

That brings us to tonight’s game between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

Lions fans shoot be rooting hard for the Raiders on Thursday Night Football because if they win, the Rams will drop to 3-10 on the season, which, of course, will continue to help the Lions in terms of the NFL Draft.

Are you still obsessed with Matthew Stafford and feel like you have to root for him to win? Don’t worry, Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season, and possibly done for his career.

