Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Week 11

It’s hard to believe that Week 11 is already upon us, but it is. With 10 weeks in the books, our Detroit Lions (6-3) have put themselves in a position where they control their own destiny in the NFC North.

Now, the Lions are preparing for what could be their toughest matchup of the entire season when they travel to The City of Brotherly Love, where they will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion, Philadelphia Eagles (7-2). With a win, the Lions would overtake the Eagles in the NFC standings (due to tiebreaker rules), which could go a long way in eventually determining the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Obviously, we will all be rooting for the Lions to win on Sunday Night Football, but there are also some other games that could help the cause.

Who Should Lions Fans Root for in Week 11?

Here are 8 teams Lions’ fans should root for in Week 11:

Chicago Bears (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

Ben Johnson has the Bears sitting at 6-3, which is tied with the Lions for the best record in the NFC North, while the Vikings are a couple of games back. ROOT FOR THE VIKINGS

Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) at New York Giants (2-8)

The Packers have not looked great as of late, but they are still in the mix in the NFC North. ROOT FOR THE GIANTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)

NFC vs. AFC always means root for the AFC, but this one could be big when it comes to playoff seeding as the Buccaneers are currently tied with the Lions in the standings (Lions have the tiebreaker). ROOT FOR THE BILLS

Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

Neither of these teams should present a problem for the Lions, but ROOT FOR THE FALCONS

Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

This is arguably the most important game of Week 11, as it could go a long way in determining not only the NFC West champ, but also the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Both the Seahawks and Rams are currently ahead of the Lions in the standings, but the Lions will get their shot at the Rams later in the season, while they don’t play the Seahawks this season. ROOT FOR THE RAMS

San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Call me crazy, but the 49ers still scare me a bit, and I would rather not face them in the playoffs. ROOT FOR THE CARDINALS

Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

The Cowboys are pretty much cooked, but this is NFC vs. AFC, and we always root for the AFC team in this situation. ROOT FOR THE RAIDERS

Bottom Line

If the Detroit Lions defeat the Philadelphia Eagles to move to 7-3 on the season, and things go according to our Week 11 Rooting Guide, the NFC Standings will be as follows:

Los Angeles Rams 8-2

Detroit Lions 7-3

Philadelphia Eagles 7-3

Seattle Seahawks 7-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-4

Chicago Bears 6-4