2025 Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Week 8

The Detroit Lions might be on a bye this week, but that doesn’t mean fans can tune out. At 5–2, Dan Campbell’s squad is in a prime NFC playoff position, and what happens in Week 8 could shape the race for home-field advantage.

Let’s break it down using these general rooting rules:

Root for AFC teams to beat NFC teams Root for NFC teams with worse records to beat those with better records Ignore all AFC vs. AFC matchups

And yes, the Chargers already beat the Vikings on Thursday Night Football, which helps Detroit in the NFC North standings. Let’s go game by game.

Early Window (1:00 PM Games)

Dolphins (1–6) at Falcons (3–3) — CBS

Root for: Dolphins

The Falcons are hanging around the NFC playoff bubble, so Lions fans should want Miami to pull the upset. Any NFC South loss is a win for Detroit.

Bears (4–2) at Ravens (1–5) — CBS

Root for: Ravens

This is a must-root situation. The Bears are right on the Lions’ heels in the NFC North, and a loss here helps Detroit maintain control of the division. Fly high, Baltimore.

Bills (4–2) at Panthers (4–3) — FOX

Root for: Bills

Another simple one: AFC over NFC. A Buffalo victory keeps Carolina from gaining ground in the Wild Card race.

Jets (0–7) at Bengals (3–4) — CBS

Root for: Jets

This one does not impact the Lions in any way, but let’s root for Aaron Glenn to FINALLY get his first win as a head coach!

49ers (5–2) at Texans (2–4) — FOX

Root for: Texans

This one’s huge. The 49ers are one of Detroit’s top competitors for NFC supremacy. Houston hasn’t been great, but if they can pull off an upset, Lions fans everywhere will celebrate.

Giants (2–5) at Eagles (5–2) — FOX

Root for: Giants

An easy call. The Eagles are one of the few NFC teams with the same record as Detroit. The Giants upsetting Philly would be massive for the Lions’ playoff positioning.

Late Window (4:00 PM Games)

Buccaneers (5–2) at Saints (1–6) — FOX

Root for: Saints

The Buccaneers are 5–2 and leading the NFC South. A New Orleans upset keeps them from climbing into the NFC’s top tier with Detroit.

Cowboys (3–3–1) at Broncos (5–2) — CBS

Root for: Broncos

You know the rule, AFC over NFC. A Dallas loss keeps them down in the Wild Card chase and helps Detroit’s seeding odds.

Packers (4–1–1) at Steelers (4–2) — NBC

Root for: Steelers

This is the big one. The Packers are just ahead of Detroit in the NFC North standings. A Pittsburgh win here would go a long way toward keeping the Lions in first place.

Commanders (3–4) at Chiefs (4–3) — ESPN

Root for: Chiefs

Once again, AFC over NFC. The Commanders aren’t an immediate threat, but keeping them from getting to .500 makes life easier for Detroit in the Wild Card picture.

Teams on Bye

Cardinals (2–5)

Lions (5–2)

Jaguars (4–3)

Raiders (2–5)

Rams (5–2)

Seahawks (5–2)

The Bottom Line

Even though the Detroit Lions aren’t taking the field in Week 8, they’ve got plenty to gain. Between divisional races and playoff seeding, several games could swing in their favor if the right teams win.

So this weekend, Lions fans should root for:

Dolphins, Ravens, Bills, Texans, Giants, Saints, Broncos, Steelers, and Chiefs.