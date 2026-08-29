8 Lions Roster Battles That Will Shape Sunday’s Final Cuts

By Don Drysdale

The Detroit Lions have spent the last month figuring out who they are.

Now comes the unpleasant part.

Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts represents the final opportunity for several players to change Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ minds before Detroit trims its roster to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

That deadline is part of the league-wide NFL roster cutdown calendar, and Detroit has no shortage of decisions left to make.

Some involve the last seat on the bus.

Others could determine who actually plays meaningful snaps in September.

Here are the Lions’ eight remaining roster battles, ranked from most important to least important heading into final cuts.

1. Backup Quarterback: Luke Altmyer vs. Josh Dobbs

Nothing else belongs at No. 1.

The winner becomes the player Detroit turns to if Jared Goff misses time.

That matters a little more than WR6.

Veteran Josh Dobbs entered camp with the obvious experience advantage, but undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer has turned this into a legitimate competition.

Through Detroit’s first two preseason games, Altmyer completed 22 of 35 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Dobbs completed 11 of 20 attempts for 106 yards with one interception while adding 62 rushing yards and a 50-yard touchdown.

The numbers are only part of it.

Campbell has made it clear veteran experience does not automatically settle the competition, and Altmyer has received enough opportunities to make this a legitimate fight for Detroit’s QB2 job.

There is also a third possibility.

Detroit could decide neither option provides enough security and take a look at quarterbacks who become available during final cuts.

Current lean: Dobbs has the experience advantage, but Altmyer can absolutely win this job.

2. Nickel Cornerback: Keith Abney II vs. Roger McCreary vs. Christian Izien

This one ranks this high for a simple reason.

It could determine a starter.

Rookie Keith Abney II has spent the latter portion of camp earning significant first-team nickel reps. Veteran Roger McCreary brings plenty of NFL experience, while Christian Izien entered the summer as another serious option before an injury complicated his situation.

Detroit has experimented with several players inside, but Abney may be the most interesting name.

The fifth-round rookie has gone from developmental piece to someone pushing seriously for the nickel job.

With Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph still working toward their returns, Detroit’s secondary already has enough moving pieces.

Winning the nickel job means playing.

Current lean: Abney has done enough to make this much closer than anyone expected in July.

3. Interior Offensive Line and Backup Center

Juice Scruggs appears to have emerged as Detroit’s Week 1 answer at center while Cade Mays recovers from his fractured wrist.

Finding the next center is considerably less clear.

Mays is out. Michael Niese has dealt with an injury. Seth McLaughlin missed the final practice of camp. Detroit signed Gus Hartwig late, while Mason Miller has even been forced into center work despite having little experience there.

That is not ideal.

Especially when your starting quarterback is Jared Goff and the offense begins with keeping the middle of his pocket intact.

Scruggs’ rise into the starting-center role solved one problem.

It did not solve the depth problem.

This is also where the NFL waiver process becomes important.

Players released around the league during final cuts will suddenly become available, and offensive line is one position where Holmes could decide the best answer is currently wearing somebody else’s uniform.

Current lean: The eventual backup-center solution may not currently be on Detroit’s roster.

4. Defensive Line: The Last Few Chairs

This might be Detroit’s toughest overall cut.

The established edge group includes Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore.

Then come Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O’Neill and Anthony Lucas.

Inside, Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams and Tyler Lacy have handled much of the first-team work, while Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith, Mekhi Wingo, Skyler Gill-Howard and Ben Stille are among the players fighting for space.

There are more playable defensive linemen than available roster spots.

Nice problem to have.

Unless you are the guy holding the cardboard box Monday morning.

Gill-Howard has been particularly difficult to ignore, while Hassanein showed enough earlier in camp to create a legitimate edge decision.

Versatility may settle it. A player who can handle multiple techniques and contribute on special teams gives Campbell another reason to keep him.

Current lean: Detroit is going to release at least one defensive lineman another team will happily claim.

5. Final Wide Receiver Spot(s)

The top of Detroit’s receiver room is easy.

Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jameson Williams.

Isaac TeSlaa.

Greg Dortch has also strengthened his position because of his return ability and familiarity with the offense.

Then the numbers get uncomfortable.

Tay Martin, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black and Malik Cunningham are among the players competing for what could be just one or two remaining jobs.

Martin has made the biggest late move and appears to have gone from camp body to legitimate roster contender.

His emergence has made Detroit’s final receiver decision considerably more interesting.

This battle probably will not be decided by who catches the prettiest pass Saturday.

It will be decided by special teams.

Detroit’s WR5 cannot simply stand next to St. Brown on Sundays and offer encouragement.

Current lean: Martin has positioned himself well, but special teams will make the final argument.

6. Final Linebacker Spot(s)

Injuries have changed the math here.

Damone Clark landing on injured reserve created additional opportunity behind Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin White.

Trevor Nowaske carries special-teams value.

Then Detroit has to sort through Jimmy Rolder, Joe Bachie, Troy Reeder, Erick Hunter and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Rolder is particularly complicated.

The rookie missed significant training-camp time because of injury, and Detroit must decide how aggressively it wants to preserve his long-term development while constructing the initial 53.

That makes this as much a roster-management question as a football question.

Current lean: Special teams and Rolder’s health could decide the final composition of the room.

7. RB4: Jacob Saylors vs. the Field

Jacob Saylors has done almost everything required to win this job.

Through two preseason games, he leads Detroit with 87 rushing yards on 14 attempts, an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

More importantly, he has consistently worked as one of Detroit’s primary kickoff-return options.

Jabari Small, Trayveon Williams and Roydell Williams still have one final opportunity to change the conversation.

Isiah Pacheco’s recent injury situation also adds a little more importance to the back end of the room than Detroit probably anticipated entering camp.

Still, somebody needs to knock Saylors off the chair.

Current lean: Saylors. Pretty comfortably.

8. TE4: Jackson Meeks vs. the Roster Math

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin are secure.

The question is whether Jackson Meeks has done enough to convince Detroit that three tight ends are not enough.

Meeks has helped himself during the preseason both offensively and on special teams.

The issue is not whether he can help Detroit.

It is whether keeping a fourth tight end is more valuable than protecting an extra defensive lineman, receiver, linebacker or offensive lineman.

That is life on the bubble.

Sometimes you play well enough to make an NFL roster and still run out of chairs.

Current lean: Meeks has earned serious consideration, but the numbers may ultimately beat him.

One Last Audition

Saturday’s score against Indianapolis means very little.

What happens underneath it means plenty.

Altmyer and Dobbs are fighting to stand one snap behind Goff. Abney is trying to win an actual defensive role. Detroit may have too many defensive linemen and not enough centers. Martin and Meeks are trying to force Holmes to find room that may not exist.

Then comes Sunday.

That is when the depth chart stops being written in pencil.

Some Lions will make the roster.

Some will land on the practice squad.

Some will be claimed elsewhere.

And some will have played their final snap in Detroit.

That is what happens when a roster gets deeper.

It also makes these final eight battles considerably more interesting.