Detroit Lions Roster Cap Figures for 2022: Every player included

The 2021 NFL regular season is officially in the books which means it is time to start looking toward the offseason for our Detroit Lions.
GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell will have some very important decisions during the offseason, including offering contracts so some players (think Josh Reynolds) who are set to hit free agency, while deciding on whether or not they want to shed some contracts (think Trey Flowers) to free up some cap space.
That being said, here is a snapshot of the Lions’ current Roster Cap Figures as of today.
Via Spotrac:
Roster Cap Figures
Current & future salary cap figures for players on the active roster. For more view the complete Lions Salary Cap Table
|
QUARTERBACKS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Jared Goff
|QB
|$10,650,000
|$31,150,000
|$30,650,000
|$31,650,064
|UFA
|Tim Boyle
|QB
|$2,376,471
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|David Blough
|QB
|$850,000
|RFA
|–
|–
|–
*Goff will be back for sure in 2022, the rest is up in the air.
|
RUNNING BACKS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|$1,940,662
|$2,328,795
|$2,716,927
|UFA
|–
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|$1,625,000
|$4,375,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|$679,581
|$844,581
|$959,581
|$1,074,581
|UFA
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|$188,888
|RFA
|–
|–
|–
*Swift, Williams, and Jefferson are all under contract. Reynolds is a restricted free agent and it would be a surprise if he was not re-signed.
|
FULLBACKS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|$920,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
*I would guess Cabinda is back.
|
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Khadarel Hodge
|WR
|$1,000,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|$987,500
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|$856,313
|$1,021,313
|$1,136,313
|$1,251,313
|UFA
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|$660,000
|$825,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|$610,514
|$971,072
|$1,086,072
|UFA
|–
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|$499,995
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|$293,328
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
*Many of these guys will be back in 2022 but the Lions will almost certainly add a couple of pieces to the puzzle. My guess is one via the draft and one via FA.
|
TIGHT ENDS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|$5,580,789
|$6,506,754
|–
|UFA
|–
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|TE
|$415,000
|$705,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|Brock Wright
|TE
|$329,994
|$6,667
|–
|–
|–
|Rashod Berry
|TE
|$219,996
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|$106,666
|$831,667
|RFA
|–
|–
|Jared Pinkney
|TE
|$73,332
|–
|–
|–
|–
*Won’t be too much movement here.
|
OFFENSIVE LINE
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|$10,400,000
|$8,400,000
|$10,400,000
|$10,400,000
|UFA
|Taylor Decker
|LT
|$4,900,000
|$18,900,000
|$17,850,000
|$17,600,000
|$2,400,000
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|$4,381,649
|$5,477,061
|$6,572,473
|$7,667,885
|–
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|$4,070,954
|$7,551,529
|$16,450,000
|$12,800,000
|$14,050,000
|Tyrell Crosby
|LT
|$2,254,923
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|$1,090,175
|$1,308,209
|$1,526,244
|UFA
|–
|Logan Stenberg
|G
|$965,410
|$1,080,410
|$1,195,410
|UFA
|–
|Evan Brown
|C
|$920,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Will Holden
|G
|$868,887
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Matt Nelson
|RT
|$780,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Ryan McCollum
|C
|$513,333
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|$256,662
|$10,000
|–
|–
|–
|Dan Skipper
|T
|$47,222
|RFA
|–
|–
|–
*Strength of the team, the Lions would like to keep in tact. (AND HEALTHY!)
|
DEFENSIVE LINE
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Michael Brockers
|DT
|$3,050,000
|$8,975,000
|$11,975,000
|UFA
|–
|Nick Williams
|DT
|$2,956,064
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DT
|$1,481,617
|$1,852,021
|$2,222,425
|$2,592,829
|UFA
|Alim McNeill
|DT
|$932,579
|$1,165,724
|$1,398,869
|$1,632,013
|UFA
|John Penisini
|DT
|$822,794
|$937,794
|$1,052,794
|UFA
|–
|Jessie Lemonier
|DE
|$606,666
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jashon Cornell
|DE
|$571,133
|$916,133
|$1,031,133
|UFA
|–
|Joel Heath
|DT
|$465,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
*The Lions will have to make a decision on Nick Williams
|
LINEBACKERS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|$19,989,000
|$23,239,000
|$23,614,000
|UFA
|–
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|$4,500,000
|$14,500,000
|$14,500,000
|$3,500,000
|–
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|$1,750,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Alex Anzalone
|ILB
|$1,735,294
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|ILB
|$1,127,500
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|$1,120,759
|$1,344,911
|$1,569,063
|UFA
|–
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|$1,033,158
|$1,148,158
|UFA
|–
|–
|Shaun-Dion Hamilton
|OLB
|$920,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Derrick Barnes
|ILB
|$855,301
|$1,020,301
|$1,135,301
|$1,250,301
|UFA
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|$755,552
|RFA
|–
|–
|–
|Anthony Pittman
|ILB
|$660,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|$86,666
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Tavante Beckett
|LB
|$36,666
|$6,667
|–
|–
|–
*My prediction is that Flowers is cut and Harris is signed to a solid deal.
|
SECONDARY
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|$7,620,119
|$9,144,148
|$10,668,173
|–
|UFA
|Tracy Walker
|FS
|$2,403,497
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Will Harris
|SS
|$1,118,061
|$1,233,061
|UFA
|–
|–
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|$930,526
|$1,045,527
|UFA
|–
|–
|C.J. Moore
|FS
|$852,334
|RFA
|–
|–
|–
|Dean Marlowe
|SS
|$850,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|–
|Godwin Igwebuike
|S
|$780,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Bobby Price
|S
|$780,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|A.J. Parker
|CB
|$663,333
|$828,333
|$943,334
|RFA
|–
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|CB
|$652,375
|$1,087,694
|$1,305,232
|$1,522,771
|UFA
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|$606,712
|$826,166
|$941,167
|RFA
|–
|Mark Gilbert
|CB
|$476,666
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Jalen Elliott
|S
|$329,994
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Brady Breeze
|S
|$146,664
|$825,000
|$940,000
|$1,055,000
|UFA
*No. 1 priority at the moment is to re-sign Tracy Walker. (Unless Holmes wants to break the bank on one of the top FA safeties.
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
POS.
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|Austin Seibert
|K
|$850,000
|$965,000
|UFA
|–
|–
|Jack Fox
|P
|$780,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Scott Daly
|LS
|$660,000
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
|Riley Patterson
|K
|$293,328
|ERFA
|–
|–
|–
*Fox and Daly will be back with Seibert and Patterson battling in camp for a spot.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings