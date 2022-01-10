in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Roster Cap Figures for 2022: Every player included

The offseason is here!

15 Views 3 Votes

The 2021 NFL regular season is officially in the books which means it is time to start looking toward the offseason for our Detroit Lions.

GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell will have some very important decisions during the offseason, including offering contracts so some players (think Josh Reynolds) who are set to hit free agency, while deciding on whether or not they want to shed some contracts (think Trey Flowers) to free up some cap space.

That being said, here is a snapshot of the Lions’ current Roster Cap Figures as of today.

Via Spotrac:

Roster Cap Figures

Current & future salary cap figures for players on the active roster. For more view the complete Lions Salary Cap Table

QUARTERBACKS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Jared Goff QB $10,650,000 $31,150,000 $30,650,000 $31,650,064 UFA
Tim Boyle QB $2,376,471 UFA
David Blough QB $850,000 RFA

*Goff will be back for sure in 2022, the rest is up in the air.

RUNNING BACKS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
D’Andre Swift RB $1,940,662 $2,328,795 $2,716,927 UFA
Jamaal Williams RB $1,625,000 $4,375,000 UFA
Jermar Jefferson RB $679,581 $844,581 $959,581 $1,074,581 UFA
Craig Reynolds RB $188,888 RFA

*Swift, Williams, and Jefferson are all under contract. Reynolds is a restricted free agent and it would be a surprise if he was not re-signed.

FULLBACKS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Jason Cabinda FB $920,000 UFA

*I would guess Cabinda is back.

WIDE RECEIVERS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Khadarel Hodge WR $1,000,000 UFA
Kalif Raymond WR $987,500 UFA
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR $856,313 $1,021,313 $1,136,313 $1,251,313 UFA
Trinity Benson WR $660,000 $825,000 ERFA
Quintez Cephus WR $610,514  $971,072 $1,086,072 UFA
Josh Reynolds WR $499,995 UFA
Tom Kennedy WR $293,328 ERFA

*Many of these guys will be back in 2022 but the Lions will almost certainly add a couple of pieces to the puzzle. My guess is one via the draft and one via FA.

TIGHT ENDS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
T.J. Hockenson TE $5,580,789  $6,506,754 UFA
Charlie Taumoepeau TE $415,000 $705,000 ERFA
Brock Wright TE $329,994 $6,667
Rashod Berry TE $219,996 ERFA
Hunter Bryant TE $106,666 $831,667 RFA
Jared Pinkney TE $73,332

*Won’t be too much movement here.

OFFENSIVE LINE
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G $10,400,000 $8,400,000 $10,400,000 $10,400,000 UFA
Taylor Decker LT $4,900,000 $18,900,000 $17,850,000 $17,600,000 $2,400,000
Penei Sewell RT $4,381,649 $5,477,061 $6,572,473 $7,667,885
Frank Ragnow C $4,070,954  $7,551,529 $16,450,000 $12,800,000 $14,050,000
Tyrell Crosby LT $2,254,923  UFA
Jonah Jackson G $1,090,175 $1,308,209 $1,526,244 UFA
Logan Stenberg G $965,410  $1,080,410 $1,195,410 UFA
Evan Brown C $920,000 UFA
Will Holden G $868,887
Matt Nelson RT $780,000 ERFA
Ryan McCollum C $513,333
Tommy Kraemer G $256,662 $10,000
Dan Skipper T $47,222 RFA

*Strength of the team, the Lions would like to keep in tact. (AND HEALTHY!)

DEFENSIVE LINE
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Michael Brockers DT $3,050,000 $8,975,000 $11,975,000 UFA
Nick Williams DT $2,956,064 UFA
Levi Onwuzurike DT $1,481,617 $1,852,021 $2,222,425 $2,592,829 UFA
Alim McNeill DT $932,579 $1,165,724 $1,398,869 $1,632,013 UFA
John Penisini DT $822,794 $937,794 $1,052,794 UFA
Jessie Lemonier DE $606,666
Jashon Cornell DE $571,133 $916,133 $1,031,133 UFA
Joel Heath DT $465,000  UFA

*The Lions will have to make a decision on Nick Williams

LINEBACKERS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Trey Flowers OLB $19,989,000  $23,239,000 $23,614,000 UFA
Romeo Okwara OLB $4,500,000  $14,500,000 $14,500,000 $3,500,000
Charles Harris OLB $1,750,000 UFA
Alex Anzalone ILB $1,735,294  UFA
Jalen Reeves-Maybin ILB $1,127,500 UFA
Julian Okwara OLB $1,120,759 $1,344,911 $1,569,063 UFA
Austin Bryant OLB $1,033,158 $1,148,158 UFA
Shaun-Dion Hamilton OLB $920,000  UFA
Derrick Barnes ILB $855,301 $1,020,301 $1,135,301 $1,250,301 UFA
Josh Woods ILB $755,552  RFA
Anthony Pittman ILB $660,000 ERFA
Curtis Bolton LB $86,666
Tavante Beckett LB $36,666 $6,667

*My prediction is that Flowers is cut and Harris is signed to a solid deal.

SECONDARY
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Jeff Okudah CB $7,620,119  $9,144,148 $10,668,173 UFA
Tracy Walker FS $2,403,497 UFA
Will Harris SS $1,118,061 $1,233,061 UFA
Amani Oruwariye CB $930,526  $1,045,527 UFA
C.J. Moore FS $852,334 RFA
Dean Marlowe SS $850,000 UFA
Godwin Igwebuike S $780,000 ERFA
Bobby Price S $780,000 ERFA
A.J. Parker CB $663,333 $828,333 $943,334 RFA
Ifeatu Melifonwu CB $652,375 $1,087,694 $1,305,232 $1,522,771 UFA
Jerry Jacobs CB $606,712  $826,166 $941,167 RFA
Mark Gilbert CB $476,666 ERFA
Jalen Elliott S $329,994 ERFA
Brady Breeze S $146,664 $825,000 $940,000 $1,055,000 UFA

*No. 1 priority at the moment is to re-sign Tracy Walker. (Unless Holmes wants to break the bank on one of the top FA safeties.

SPECIAL TEAMS
POS.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Austin Seibert K $850,000  $965,000 UFA
Jack Fox P $780,000 ERFA
Scott Daly LS $660,000 ERFA
Riley Patterson K $293,328 ERFA

*Fox and Daly will be back with Seibert and Patterson battling in camp for a spot.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions LB Romeo Okwara vows to come back stronger in 2022