Detroit Lions Roster Cap Figures for 2022: Every player included

The 2021 NFL regular season is officially in the books which means it is time to start looking toward the offseason for our Detroit Lions.

GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell will have some very important decisions during the offseason, including offering contracts so some players (think Josh Reynolds) who are set to hit free agency, while deciding on whether or not they want to shed some contracts (think Trey Flowers) to free up some cap space.

That being said, here is a snapshot of the Lions’ current Roster Cap Figures as of today.

Via Spotrac:

Roster Cap Figures

QUARTERBACKS POS. 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Jared Goff QB $10,650,000 $31,150,000 $30,650,000 $31,650,064 UFA Tim Boyle QB $2,376,471 UFA – – – David Blough QB $850,000 RFA – – –

*Goff will be back for sure in 2022, the rest is up in the air.

RUNNING BACKS POS. 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 D’Andre Swift RB $1,940,662 $2,328,795 $2,716,927 UFA – Jamaal Williams RB $1,625,000 $4,375,000 UFA – – Jermar Jefferson RB $679,581 $844,581 $959,581 $1,074,581 UFA Craig Reynolds RB $188,888 RFA – – –

*Swift, Williams, and Jefferson are all under contract. Reynolds is a restricted free agent and it would be a surprise if he was not re-signed.

FULLBACKS POS. 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Jason Cabinda FB $920,000 UFA – – –

*I would guess Cabinda is back.

*Many of these guys will be back in 2022 but the Lions will almost certainly add a couple of pieces to the puzzle. My guess is one via the draft and one via FA.

*Won’t be too much movement here.

*Strength of the team, the Lions would like to keep in tact. (AND HEALTHY!)

*The Lions will have to make a decision on Nick Williams

*My prediction is that Flowers is cut and Harris is signed to a solid deal.

*No. 1 priority at the moment is to re-sign Tracy Walker. (Unless Holmes wants to break the bank on one of the top FA safeties.

SPECIAL TEAMS POS. 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Austin Seibert K $850,000 $965,000 UFA – – Jack Fox P $780,000 ERFA – – – Scott Daly LS $660,000 ERFA – – – Riley Patterson K $293,328 ERFA – – –

*Fox and Daly will be back with Seibert and Patterson battling in camp for a spot.