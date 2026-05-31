NFL Rule Change Could Force Detroit Lions to Leave Some Players Behind

The NFL has quietly made a scheduling change that could create a major headache for the Detroit Lions and several other teams at the end of training camp.

For years, NFL teams played their final preseason game and then had until the following Tuesday afternoon to trim their rosters to 53 players. That timeline gave coaches and front offices a couple of days to review film, evaluate bubble players, and make some of the toughest decisions of the year.

That luxury is now gone.

Lions Facing a Much Shorter Deadline

Under the NFL’s new rules, teams must finalize their 53-man rosters by Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

For most teams, the adjustment won’t be dramatic because their final preseason game is scheduled for Friday night.

The Lions, however, are one of four teams affected more significantly.

Detroit’s final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts is scheduled for Saturday, August 29 in Indianapolis. That means Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office will have less than 24 hours after the final whistle to make dozens of roster decisions.

Instead of spending Sunday reviewing game film and debating final roster spots, the Lions will essentially have to arrive at many of those decisions before the game is even played.

Bubble Players Could Feel the Impact

While most roster spots are already spoken for by late August, the final few positions often come down to preseason performances.

In previous years, a player could make a last-minute impression during the final exhibition game and give coaches time to carefully evaluate whether he deserved a roster spot.

Now, there will be far less time for that process.

Players fighting for jobs at positions such as wide receiver, linebacker, offensive line, and defensive back may find themselves impacted the most. A strong performance against the Colts could still matter, but the compressed timeline means decisions may already be leaning one way or another before kickoff.

For fringe roster players, every hour matters.

Why the NFL Made the Change

There is a positive side to the new schedule.

By requiring teams to complete roster cuts on Sunday evening, the NFL can begin the waiver claim process much earlier.

Teams will have until Monday afternoon to submit claims on players released by other organizations. That gives clubs additional time to bring new players into the building before Week 1 preparations begin.

For the Lions, that could prove beneficial.

If Brad Holmes identifies a player released elsewhere who fits Detroit’s roster, the team would have nearly two full weeks before its regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints to get that player acclimated.

Lions Must Be Prepared

The reality is that Holmes and Campbell likely have most of their roster decisions mapped out well before the final preseason game arrives.

Still, the new deadline removes flexibility from the process.

The Lions, Colts, Bears, and Titans now face a unique challenge that most of the league avoids. Rather than spending Sunday carefully reviewing every final roster battle, they’ll be racing against the clock.

For a team with playoff aspirations and one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, that could mean some difficult decisions have to be made faster than ever before.