Former Second Round Pick Among 4 Lions Players Who Could Be Cut Following OTAs

The Detroit Lions are back on the practice field this week as organized team activities officially begin, and while fans are focused on position battles and breakout candidates, roster cuts are quietly looming in the background.

According to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, several players could find themselves fighting for their futures in Detroit over the next few weeks.

Payton recently identified four Lions players who could realistically be released following OTAs as the team inches closer toward mandatory minicamp and training camp competition.

Here is a closer look at the names he highlighted.

Colby Sorsdal Could Be Vulnerable

Colby Sorsdal is one of the names Payton pointed to as a potential roster casualty.

Detroit suddenly has significant depth at offensive tackle, led by All Pro cornerstone Penei Sewell. The Lions also have Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Giovanni Manu, Melvin Priestley, and Devin Cochran competing for spots.

According to Payton, Detroit may already know what it has in Sorsdal, while other younger or newer players could offer more intrigue heading into camp.

With only so many offensive line spots available, Sorsdal could find himself squeezed out by the numbers.

Levi Onwuzurike Faces a Critical Stretch

Perhaps the most notable name mentioned by Payton was Levi Onwuzurike.

The former second round pick has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, though he has shown flashes of disruptive talent when healthy. Payton noted that this could be a major week for Onwuzurike to prove he is still in a strong athletic position entering 2026.

Detroit’s defensive line room has become increasingly competitive after the addition of first round rookie Tyleik Williams and continued investment in the trenches.

The Lions would certainly prefer to see Onwuzurike regain his 2024 form, but if he struggles to separate himself during OTA work, difficult decisions could follow.

Malik Cunningham May Be a Victim of the Numbers Game

Another player mentioned by Payton was versatile offensive weapon Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham’s athleticism has always made him an intriguing developmental player, but Detroit’s roster depth may ultimately work against him.

The Lions currently have a crowded receiver room headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with several younger depth options battling for opportunities.

Payton also pointed out that Cunningham would face difficult competition if the team attempted to transition him back to quarterback, especially with veteran Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Luke Altmeyer already in the mix behind Jared Goff.

Loren Strickland Has a Tough Path to a Roster Spot

According to Payton, Loren Strickland is another player who could be on shaky ground following OTAs.

Detroit currently has one of the NFL’s deepest defensive back groups, featuring standouts like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, while several additional safeties and nickel defenders are competing for reserve roles.

Chuck Clark, Dan Jackson, Thomas Harper, and Christian Izien all add to the competition.

Payton noted that while Strickland has supporters, the Lions simply may not have enough room available in the secondary to justify keeping him on the roster.

OTAs Could Shape the Next Wave of Lions Decisions

This is the reality of having a roster loaded with talent and depth.

The Lions are no longer in rebuilding mode. Every roster spot matters for a team with legitimate Super Bowl expectations entering the 2026 season.

As Payton noted, the coming weeks could be especially important for players on the fringe of the roster. Strong OTA performances can quickly create momentum, while quiet camps can sometimes accelerate tough organizational decisions.

Detroit’s roster battles are officially underway.