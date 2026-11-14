The Detroit Lions have announced another roster move ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. With the team’s linebacker depth already being tested by injuries, Detroit is bringing in some additional reinforcements in linebacker Owen Pappoe.

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On Saturday morning, the Lions officially announced that linebacker Owen Pappoe has been elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list for Sunday’s Week 10 showdown.

The move gives Detroit additional depth at linebacker and on special teams as Dan Campbell’s squad looks to extend its winning streak to five games.

NFL Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Owen Pappoe and the Lions’ Linebacker Adjustments

Pappoe, 26, originally joined the Lions’ practice squad on November 4 as part of a series of roster changes designed to strengthen the position. According to the team’s official transaction history, Detroit also added linebackers K.J. Britt and Joe Bachie to its active roster that day.

Those moves came amid a difficult stretch for the Lions’ linebacker group, which has been dealing with multiple injuries.

Detroit previously placed Jack Campbell on injured reserve following the frightening neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Jimmy Rolder was also placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Pappoe brings NFL experience to the group after spending his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. According to his official Lions player profile, the former Auburn standout appeared in 49 games for Arizona, recording 66 combined tackles and five passes defended.

Originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Pappoe also spent time with the Tennessee Titans before joining Detroit.

Lions Preparing for Patriots in Munich

Saturday’s elevation comes as the Lions finalize their preparations for Sunday’s international matchup at Allianz Arena.

Detroit has already ruled out three players against New England, including safety Kerby Joseph, center Cade Mays, and cornerback D.J. Reed, according to the team’s final injury report.

While Pappoe’s elevation does not guarantee that he will see defensive snaps, it provides the Lions with additional flexibility at linebacker and on special teams. Given the team’s recent injuries, that depth could prove valuable against the Patriots.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record and four consecutive victories, while New England sits at 5-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX.