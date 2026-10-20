The Detroit Lions made two roster moves Tuesday as they continue preparing for Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. And one of those moves brings a familiar defensive lineman back to Detroit after an injury disrupted his rookie season.

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The Lions officially announced that they have signed defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Chris Smith to make room. The move comes just one day after Keanaaina reportedly visited the organization.

Detroit Lions Bring Back Aidan Keanaaina

Keanaaina originally signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft after playing college football at Notre Dame and California. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle showed enough promise to earn an opportunity with the Lions before suffering an injury during training camp.

Detroit placed Keanaaina on injured reserve in August before eventually reaching an injury settlement with the rookie. With that settlement period behind him, the Lions have now decided to bring him back into the organization.

As we reported Monday, Keanaaina recently visited the Lions as the team evaluated potential defensive-line additions. Tuesday’s official announcement confirms Detroit has decided to move forward with the reunion.

During his final college season at California, Keanaaina recorded 56 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His size and experience defending the interior make him an intriguing developmental option for a Lions team looking to maintain depth along its defensive front.

Chris Smith Released From Lions Practice Squad

To create room for Keanaaina, Detroit released Chris Smith, who had been part of the organization’s defensive-line depth for multiple seasons. Smith joined the Lions after going undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2023 and appeared in five regular-season games for Detroit in 2024.

Smith had spent the first six weeks of the 2026 season on Detroit’s practice squad without receiving a game-day elevation. Despite earning praise from Dan Campbell for his work ethic and attention to detail, the Lions have decided to move in another direction.

What the Detroit Lions Roster Moves Mean for the Defensive Line

The decision also continues Detroit’s efforts to develop younger defensive linemen behind its established contributors. As we previously reported, the Lions recently added Jeffrey M’Ba to their practice squad, providing another developmental option along the defensive interior.

Keanaaina’s original undrafted contract was a sizable one by rookie free agent standards. Contract records list it as a three-year, $3.12 million deal with $267,500 guaranteed, since terminated. The Lions’ decision to bring him back suggests the organization remains interested in evaluating his long-term potential.

The team’s earlier official roster transactions also document Keanaaina’s original signing and subsequent placement on injured reserve. His return to the practice squad does not mean he has been added to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup.

For now, the Lions have swapped one defensive tackle for another on the practice squad. But after bringing Keanaaina back into the building, Brad Holmes and Detroit’s coaching staff will get another opportunity to develop a young player they originally targeted following the draft.