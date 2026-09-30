The Detroit Lions made two roster moves Wednesday as they continue preparations for their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

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Detroit announced that it has signed linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to the active roster from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Lawrence Keys III to the practice squad.

Amen Ogbongbemiga Earns a 53-Man Spot

The promotion gives Ogbongbemiga a permanent spot on the 53-man roster after the veteran linebacker appeared in Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. The 28-year-old has appeared in 73 career games, spending his first three NFL seasons with the Chargers before playing for Chicago in 2024 and 2025.

Lawrence Keys Returns to Lions

Keys’ signing comes just one day after Detroit brought the speedy receiver back for a workout.

The reunion isn’t much of a surprise. Detroit originally signed Keys in June after his productive UFL season, but a hamstring injury derailed his training camp before the Lions eventually waived him from injured reserve in August.

Keys caught 24 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns for the Houston Gamblers this spring, but his versatility goes beyond receiver. He also produced 518 kickoff-return yards and 134 punt-return yards, giving Detroit another developmental option who can contribute on special teams.

Neither move is earth-shattering, but Detroit clearly liked what it saw from Keys during Tuesday’s workout, while Ogbongbemiga has now done enough to earn a full-time roster spot.

The Lions head to Carolina on Sunday night looking to improve to 3-1.