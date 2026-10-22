The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves Thursday afternoon as they continue preparing for Sunday’s critical NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. The biggest development involves veteran wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, who has officially been promoted to Detroit’s active roster.

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The Lions also announced the addition of safety Myles Bryant to their practice squad, providing additional depth in the defensive backfield.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver DeAndre Carter (2) eyes down a pass during practice at NFL minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Announce Two Roster Moves

According to the team’s official roster announcement, Detroit made the following transactions Thursday:

Signed WR DeAndre Carter to the active roster from the practice squad.

to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Myles Bryant to the practice squad.

Carter’s promotion comes just days after Detroit added the 33-year-old veteran to its practice squad. The move provides a strong indication that Carter will take over return duties following Tom Kennedy’s season-ending knee injury, although the Lions have not officially confirmed his game-day assignments in the announcement.

As we previously reported following Kennedy’s injury, Detroit needed to find a replacement after losing its primary punt returner during the victory over Arizona.

DeAndre Carter Expected to Help Lions Return Game

Carter brings considerable NFL experience, having returned 155 punts for 1,508 yards and 144 kickoffs for 3,399 yards during his career.

Detroit’s decision to promote him comes after special teams coordinator Dave Fipp praised Carter’s experience and familiarity with the return game, as detailed in a recent breakdown of Detroit’s returner situation.

The Lions had several potential replacements for Kennedy, including Lawrence Keys, whom we previously identified as an intriguing internal option. However, Carter’s extensive NFL experience appears to have helped separate him from the competition.

What the Roster Moves Mean for Sunday

Bryant gives Detroit another defensive back with NFL experience as the Lions continue managing injuries in their secondary.

With Green Bay coming to Ford Field on Sunday, Detroit is making sure it has additional options available on both special teams and defense.

Carter’s promotion is especially significant because it addresses an immediate need without forcing one of Detroit’s top offensive weapons into regular punt-return duties.