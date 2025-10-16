Detroit Lions Announce Trio of Roster Moves Prior to Week 7 Matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions made several roster moves on Thursday as they continue preparing for Monday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the team’s official announcement, Detroit signed safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Florida State, spent time with the Carolina Panthers before joining Kansas City’s practice unit. His addition provides much-needed depth at safety with Brian Branch suspended and Kerby Joseph still battling a knee injury.

The Lions also released defensive lineman Keith Cooper from the practice squad and re-signed safety Loren Strickland to the same unit. Strickland was waived earlier in the week but returns as insurance in Detroit’s secondary rotation.

With these moves, the Lions are reinforcing their defensive backfield ahead of a crucial Monday Night Football showdown at Ford Field, where the defense will look to bounce back after a penalty-laden loss to the Chiefs.

Detroit’s front office continues to stay active, clearly determined to keep the roster flexible and ready as the team pushes deeper into the season.