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Lions Sign Joe Bachie, Make Three More Moves

Sam LaPorta injury update Christian Izien injury Dan Campbell Lions QB2 Brian Branch PUP Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injury update Detroit Lions salary cap Detroit Lions roster moves
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The Detroit Lions made another round of roster adjustments Monday, with veteran linebacker Joe Bachie moving onto the active roster.

Detroit announced four moves Monday, signing Bachie to the 53-man roster, placing offensive guard Mason Miller on Practice Squad: Injured and signing center Seth McLaughlin and running back Jabari Small to the practice squad.

Sam LaPorta injury update Christian Izien injury Dan Campbell Lions QB2 Brian Branch PUP Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injury update Detroit Lions salary cap Detroit Lions roster moves

Bachie’s promotion fills one of the two roster openings Detroit created last week when it waived McLaughlin and Small. It was also a move that had been looming as a possibility. Bachie was already one of the logical candidates for an open roster spot with rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder’s availability for the opener against New Orleans uncertain.

The attraction is straightforward. Bachie gives Detroit an experienced reserve linebacker who can immediately help on special teams. The Lionsofficial biography for Bachie lists 66 career games and 19 special-teams tackles across stops with Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Tennessee. That is useful Week 1 insurance for a linebacker room that does not need another developmental player nearly as much as it needs somebody capable of stepping onto multiple special-teams units immediately.

McLaughlin’s return is also significant for Detroit’s offensive-line depth. Starting center Cade Mays remains on Reserve/Injured, as reflected in the team’s official transaction log, and Miller is now unavailable on the practice squad. Keeping McLaughlin in the building gives Detroit another center option without using an active-roster spot.

Small returns to provide additional running back depth after initially surviving final cuts before being waived.

The moves leave Detroit with one open spot on the 53-man roster. Bachie gets the immediate promotion, while McLaughlin and Small remain available as practice-squad depth entering Week 1.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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