Detroit Lions Make Trio of Roster Moves, Waive Rookie TE

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves, adding three players while waiving another following Rookie Minicamp weekend.

The team has officially signed tight end Luke Deal, wide receiver Malik Taylor, and defensive lineman Raequan Williams. In a corresponding move, tight end Caden Prieskorn was waived.

Prieskorn, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, signed with Detroit shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft and had just started competing for a depth spot behind Sam LaPorta. But after a couple of days at minicamp, the Lions opted to move on, at least for now.

Luke Deal, who comes from Auburn, brings more of a blocking presence to the tight end group, while Malik Taylor, a former Green Bay Packer, gives Detroit a veteran option at wide receiver. Raequan Williams, a Michigan State product, gets another shot with his hometown team after previously spending time with the Eagles and Panthers.

It’s another reminder that the Lions are always tinkering, looking for the right combination of talent and scheme fit—even in May.