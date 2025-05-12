Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025

Detroit Lions Make Trio of Roster Moves, Waive Rookie TE

The Detroit Lions signed Luke Deal, Malik Taylor, and Raequan Williams while waiving TE Caden Prieskorn following rookie minicamp.

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves, adding three players while waiving another following Rookie Minicamp weekend.

The team has officially signed tight end Luke Deal, wide receiver Malik Taylor, and defensive lineman Raequan Williams. In a corresponding move, tight end Caden Prieskorn was waived.

Prieskorn, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, signed with Detroit shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft and had just started competing for a depth spot behind Sam LaPorta. But after a couple of days at minicamp, the Lions opted to move on, at least for now.

Luke Deal, who comes from Auburn, brings more of a blocking presence to the tight end group, while Malik Taylor, a former Green Bay Packer, gives Detroit a veteran option at wide receiver. Raequan Williams, a Michigan State product, gets another shot with his hometown team after previously spending time with the Eagles and Panthers.

It’s another reminder that the Lions are always tinkering, looking for the right combination of talent and scheme fit—even in May.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Aidan Hutchinson injury update
Aidan Hutchinson Takes Major Step in Injury Recovery
Detroit Lions Salary Cap
Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft
Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided