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Lions Announce Pair of Roster Moves Following Win Over Jets

Detroit Lions roster moves
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The Detroit Lions made a pair of practice squad moves Monday as they begin preparations for their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

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Detroit announced it has released defensive back Natrone Brooks from the practice squad and signed tight end Miles Kitselman to take his place.

Christian Mahogany injury update Detroit Lions Week 2 injury report Lions Tyrone Tracy Jr. Detroit Lions Kenny Moore The Detroit Lions will wear Honolulu Blue jerseys and silver pants for Sunday’s Week 3 home matchup against the New York Jets. Detroit Lions roster moves

For Kitselman, it’s a return to familiar surroundings. The 6-foot-5 tight end originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft and competed for a roster spot throughout the offseason. He entered training camp battling for depth behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright before ultimately missing out on the initial roster.

Miles Kitselman Returns to Detroit

Kitselman played his final two collegiate seasons at Tennessee after previously spending time at Alabama and Hutchinson Community College. His size and blocking ability made him an intriguing developmental option for Detroit during the offseason.

The move gives the Lions another tight end to develop and practice with as the season progresses.

Brooks, meanwhile, had only been with Detroit since Sept. 10, when the Lions added him to their practice squad after he was waived by Atlanta.

The 26-year-old defensive back appeared in 26 games with one start for the Falcons over the previous two seasons, recording 15 total tackles and three passes defended.

Neither move impacts Detroit’s 53-man roster, but the swap changes the developmental depth available to the Lions as they prepare to head to Carolina.

Detroit improved to 2-1 with Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets and will face the Panthers in Week 4.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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