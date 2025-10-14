Detroit Lions Sign Former Super Bowl Champion CB, Waive Safety

The Detroit Lions spent their Tuesday making a few quiet but intriguing roster moves as they prepare for Monday night’s primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the team typically rests on Tuesdays, the schedule shifted this week because of the Monday night game, and Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell used that time to tweak the depth chart, just a little.

The biggest move came when the Lions waived safety Loren Strickland from the active roster. No immediate replacement was announced, which could be a sign that one of Detroit’s key defenders, Alim McNeill, is ready to return from injury.

Campbell hinted at that possibility earlier in the week, saying the team was “hopeful” McNeill would be activated soon. His presence would be a huge boost for a defensive line that’s been patching things together over the last few weeks.

Two Familiar Faces Return to the Practice Squad

Detroit also welcomed back a pair of players it recently waived: defensive tackle Chris Smith and offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun. Both cleared waivers and are now back with the Lions on the practice squad.

Smith and Eguakun have been part of Detroit’s depth rotation throughout the year and provide valuable flexibility as injuries continue to test the roster. Bringing them back makes sense, they know the system, they’re coachable, and they’ve already earned the staff’s trust.

Campbell often talks about wanting “gritty” players who can step in and do their jobs without needing extra time to get up to speed. Smith and Eguakun fit that mold perfectly.

Veteran Cornerback Kendall Fuller Joins the Fold

The Lions didn’t stop there. They added a familiar NFL name to their practice squad: veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Fuller, who is a former Super Bowl champion, brings a wealth of experience and could be a sneaky addition to a secondary that’s been battling injuries. Originally a third-round pick by Washington in 2016, Fuller has played eight seasons in the league, six with Washington, two with Kansas City, and most recently spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

If he can stay on the field, Fuller gives Detroit a seasoned veteran presence who can step in if injuries strike again in the defensive backfield.

The Big Picture

The Lions are 4–2 heading into their Monday night showdown with Tampa Bay, and these small roster tweaks show a front office that’s staying flexible, forward-thinking, and prepared for the long haul.

Detroit’s depth has already been tested this year, but with smart moves like these, and the potential return of Alim McNeill, the team’s overall roster health is trending in the right direction.

As Dan Campbell likes to say, it’s all about “stacking good days.” And on Tuesday, the Lions quietly stacked another one.