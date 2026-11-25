The Detroit Lions are making some last-minute roster adjustments ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lions announced two roster moves involving their defensive front, including the elevation of defensive end Anthony Lucas from the practice squad.

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The Lions officially placed rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit also elevated Lucas to the Active/Inactive list, making him eligible to play against Chicago.

Detroit Lions Announce Two Roster Moves

According to the Lions’ announcement on X, the team made the following roster moves on Wednesday:

Placed DL Skyler Gill-Howard on Reserve/Injured.

Elevated DE Anthony Lucas from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list.

Anthony Lucas Adds Depth With DJ Wonnum Questionable

The elevation of Lucas is particularly noteworthy considering the uncertainty surrounding defensive end DJ Wonnum, who was listed as a non-participant on the Lions’ Tuesday practice report with a back injury. Wonnum was limited on Wednesday and was subsequently designated as questionable for Thursday’s matchup.

Head coach Dan Campbell previously addressed several potential game-time injury decisions, and elevating Lucas provides Detroit with another available option along its defensive front. However, the move does not necessarily mean Wonnum will be unavailable against Chicago.

The Lions enter Thanksgiving riding a six-game winning streak, but their defensive depth continues to be tested. Lucas could have an opportunity to contribute as Detroit looks to extend that streak against its NFC North rival.