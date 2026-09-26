Detroit Lions Shake Up Roster Before Week 3 Game

The Detroit Lions made three roster moves Friday as they finalize plans for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

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Detroit placed safety Thomas Harper on Reserve/Injured, then elevated defensive back Jalen Mills and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

Harper had already been ruled out for Week 3 with an ankle injury. His move to injured reserve means the Lions will have to continue shuffling their safety depth without him.

Lions announce roster moves:



Placed S Thomas Harper on Reserve/Injured.



Elevated DB Jalen Mills and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/t1bUzGuRSc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 26, 2026

Mills gets the call in Detroit’s depleted secondary

Mills is back in the mix after signing with Detroit’s practice squad earlier this week. The veteran defensive back previously spent time with the Lions in 2025 and now provides another experienced option for a secondary hit hard by injuries.

Detroit is still without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, while Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury already forced the team to search for reinforcements.

The Lions’ transaction page lists Mills among Detroit’s recent practice-squad additions. He now has a chance to help immediately against the Jets.

Ogbongbemiga adds special-teams and linebacker depth

Ogbongbemiga’s elevation gives Detroit another option at linebacker and on special teams. He joined the Lions’ practice squad after spending time with the club during training camp and the preseason.

The moves are standard game-week roster management, but they also underline the reality of Detroit’s current situation: the Lions need help in the secondary, and Mills has been summoned quickly.

Detroit and New York kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, according to the official Lions schedule.