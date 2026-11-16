The Detroit Lions are wasting little time making adjustments to their roster following Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany. On Monday, the team announced two roster moves, including the return of a familiar face to Detroit’s defensive line.

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According to the Lions’ official X account, Detroit has claimed defensive end Tyrus Wheat off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. To make room for Wheat, the Lions have waived defensive back Nick Whiteside.

The timing of the move is particularly interesting considering the devastating knee injury suffered by Aidan Hutchinson on Sunday.

With Hutchinson reportedly out for the remainder of the season, the Lions are adding another body to their defensive front.

Tyrus Wheat Returns to Detroit Lions

Wheat is no stranger to Detroit, having spent the 2025 season with the Lions after being claimed off waivers from Dallas in August 2025. The 26-year-old appeared in 15 games for Detroit, recording 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

According to the Lions’ official website, Wheat also made a significant contribution on special teams, finishing third on the team with 11 special teams tackles during the 2025 campaign.

Detroit elected not to tender Wheat a contract during the offseason, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. He subsequently returned to the Cowboys in March, but Dallas waived him on November 14.

Now, just eight months later, Wheat is heading back to the Motor City.

While Wheat isn’t expected to replace Hutchinson’s production by himself, his familiarity with Detroit’s defense and special teams could make him a useful addition. The Lions need all the defensive depth they can get as they prepare for the final eight games of the regular season.

Lions Waive Nick Whiteside to Make Room

In the corresponding roster move, Detroit waived Whiteside, who had been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on November 7. The defensive back first signed with Detroit in July 2025 and had been back on the practice squad since the end of August, after the Lions waived him during final roster cuts.

The decision to move on from Whiteside suggests Detroit is prioritizing additional defensive-line depth following Hutchinson’s injury. However, the team has not publicly identified Wheat as a direct replacement for its injured star.

Derrick Moore Gives Detroit Another Option

Fortunately, the Lions received an encouraging performance from rookie Derrick Moore during Sunday’s victory over New England. Moore recorded two sacks after Hutchinson went down, providing some hope that Detroit might already have a potential replacement on its roster.

Wheat gives Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another option as they evaluate their defensive rotation moving forward.

Detroit will return to Ford Field on Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

With Hutchinson’s status casting a shadow over an otherwise impressive five-game winning streak, the Lions clearly aren’t interested in standing still. Bringing Wheat back won’t solve every problem, but it gives Detroit another familiar player as the team adjusts to life without its star edge rusher.