Detroit Lions Announce 5 Roster Moves Prior to MNF Matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves Monday afternoon ahead of their primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

According to the team, the Lions have:

Released linebacker Ty Summers from the active roster

linebacker from the active roster Signed cornerback Arthur Maulet from the practice squad to the active roster

cornerback from the practice squad to the active roster Activated defensive tackle Alim McNeill

defensive tackle Elevated defensive end Tre Flowers and defensive back Loren Strickland from the practice squad

McNeill’s return is especially notable, as the talented defensive lineman had been sidelined for weeks and is expected to provide a huge boost to Detroit’s run defense. Maulet’s promotion also brings much-needed depth to a secondary decimated by injuries.

With several defensive backs listed as out for Monday night’s matchup, including Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Terrion Arnold, Detroit’s latest moves appear aimed at shoring up their defensive depth chart against a dangerous Tampa Bay passing attack led by Baker Mayfield.

Kickoff for Monday Night Football between the Lions (4–2) and Buccaneers (5–1) is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.