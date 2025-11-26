Detroit Lions Announce Trio of Roster Prior to Thanksgiving Day Battle vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions aren’t wasting any time getting their roster ready for a wave of returning players. On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit made several moves to clear space, some expected, some a little surprising, as the team prepares to get healthier heading into the stretch run.

Let’s break down what changed and why it matters.

Lions Clear Space by Waiving Nick Whiteside and Quinton Jefferson

The first domino fell earlier in the day when it was reported that veteran corner Arthur Maulet had been waived. But the moves didn’t stop there.

Detroit officially announced that cornerback Nick Whiteside and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson were also waived.

Whiteside was a developmental corner who flashed occasionally in camp but never carved out a defensive role. Jefferson, meanwhile, had been a depth lineman who contributed rotational snaps earlier in the year.

Neither cut is shocking, but they’re both meaningful.

These departures tell us one thing loud and clear:

The Lions expect reinforcements soon.

Erick Hallett Returns to the Practice Squad

Detroit didn’t let the day end without adding someone back into the building.

The Lions re-signed safety Erick Hallett to the practice squad, bringing back a player who knows the system and gives them insurance on the back end.

It’s a small move, but a smart one. With Kerby Joseph banged up and Brian Branch battling multiple injuries, the Lions need reliable depth at safety. Hallett provides exactly that.

The Real Reason for the Flurry of Moves

This is the part Lions fans should pay attention to.

Detroit could be preparing for several key players to return:

Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

(shoulder) Josh Paschal (back)

(back) Miles Frazier (knee)

Those aren’t fringe contributors; those are potential impact players.

Davenport and Paschal returning gives Detroit real juice at EDGE, and Frazier brings much-needed depth to an offensive line that has been playing through a laundry list of injuries.

Waiving three players in one afternoon is the clearest sign yet that multiple returns are happening soon. This is good news for a Lions team pushing toward the NFC playoff race with a huge Thanksgiving matchup coming up.

Lions announce roster moves:



Waived DL Quinton Jefferson, CB Arthur Maulet and CB Nick Whiteside.



Re-signed S Erick Hallett to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/zcNinQElvv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2025

The Bottom Line

Detroit isn’t just clearing space; they’re gearing up.

By waiving Whiteside and Jefferson and bringing back Hallett, the Lions are preparing for a healthier, deeper roster heading into December. And if Davenport, Paschal, and Frazier are indeed close to returning, this defense and offensive line might look a whole lot different very soon.

This team is getting healthier.

This team is getting deeper.

And the timing couldn’t be better.