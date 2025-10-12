Detroit Lions Announce Plethora of Roster Moves Prior to SNF Matchup vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are making sure they’re prepared for anything ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. And after a week loaded with injury news, it’s safe to say the front office and coaching staff have been busy.

With multiple players ruled out, including key starters, Detroit made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday designed to patch up depth and keep things steady heading into a primetime battle against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Lions Lose Two Linemen, Add Reinforcements Up Front

The most significant blow came when the Lions officially placed rookie offensive tackle Giovanni Manu on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury. Manu had filled in admirably in recent weeks but will now miss at least the next four games.

Detroit also waived offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and defensive tackle Chris Smith, two players who had spent most of the season inactive on game days.

To fill those gaps, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell turned to the practice squad for reinforcements. The team promoted three players to the active roster:

DL Quinton Jefferson – a veteran presence who adds experience and versatility to the defensive line rotation.

– a veteran presence who adds experience and versatility to the defensive line rotation. CB Nick Whiteside – provides depth at corner with both Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox banged up.

– provides depth at corner with both and banged up. DB Erick Hallett – a flexible defensive back capable of playing both corner and safety, giving Kelvin Sheppard’s defense some much-needed coverage options.

The Lions didn’t stop there. With the offensive line taking a beating, Detroit elevated OT Devin Cochran from the practice squad for the second straight week. Cochran, a former Bengals tackle, has experience protecting the edge and will be on standby with Taylor Decker and Giovanni Manu sidelined.

In the secondary, the team elevated cornerback Arthur Maulet, who was signed earlier this week. Maulet brings veteran savvy and toughness, traits that Dan Campbell values deeply, and they’ll be needed against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing attack.

If there’s one thing fans know by now, it’s that Dan Campbell’s group won’t back down. The Lions may be shorthanded, but they’re still gritty, still dangerous, and still ready to fight.