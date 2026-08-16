Detroit Lions Make Four Roster Moves as Injuries Reshape Training Camp

The Detroit Lions did not wait long to address two positions hit hard by injuries.

Detroit announced Sunday that running back Kye Robichaux and defensive back Loren Strickland have been waived with injury designations. The Lions filled those openings by signing veteran running back Trayveon Williams and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe.

The moves give Detroit healthy bodies for the closing stretch of training camp while ending, at least temporarily, two roster pushes disrupted by injuries.

Robichaux suffered a foot injury during Detroit’s preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Dan Campbell revealed Saturday that the rookie may have broken a bone, a development that immediately placed his availability in serious doubt.

The Lions have now waived Robichaux with an injury designation, cutting short an encouraging summer.

Campbell praised Robichaux for his durability, effort and willingness to maximize every opportunity before the injury. That makes Sunday’s transaction sting a little more. Robichaux had done nearly everything Detroit asked before one preseason play changed his path.

If he clears waivers, Detroit could retain control of him through injured reserve or eventually reach an injury settlement.

Loren Strickland Also Waived With Injury Designation

Strickland’s departure removes another player from Detroit’s crowded defensive back competition.

The safety had been competing behind a veteran-heavy group that includes Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Christian Izien, Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper. Our recent Lions 53-man roster projection already showed how narrow Strickland’s path had become.

The injury took away his opportunity to change that outlook during the final two preseason games.

Detroit has not publicly provided a detailed diagnosis or recovery timeline for Strickland. Waiving him with an injury designation suggests the issue was significant enough to affect his immediate availability.

Trayveon Williams Adds Needed Experience

Williams had been expected to join Detroit after injuries thinned the running back room. Sunday’s announcement made the move official.

As of August 16, 2026, Williams has appeared in 75 NFL regular-season games. He has carried the ball 72 times for 343 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt, while catching 23 passes for 129 yards.

His career production also includes 42 kickoff returns for 955 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per return.

Williams played seven games between Cleveland and Los Angeles in 2025. He finished with 10 carries for 36 yards, eight receptions for 55 yards and nine kickoff returns for 212 yards.

Those are not featured-back numbers. Detroit is not asking him to become one.

The Lions need someone who can handle preseason carries, protect the quarterback and contribute on special teams while Isiah Pacheco and Jacob Saylors recover. Williams brings experience in each area, which is why Detroit’s decision to add the veteran running back made sense before it became official.

Ekow Boye-Doe Brings Speed to the Secondary

Boye-Doe is the more intriguing addition.

The 26-year-old cornerback entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. He appeared in six regular-season games during Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship season but did not record a traditional defensive statistic.

His athletic profile is the attraction. Boye-Doe ran the 40-yard dash in approximately 4.38 seconds and posted a 37-inch vertical jump during the pre-draft process.

At Kansas State, the 6-foot cornerback played 42 games and made 35 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition after recording 26 tackles and five pass breakups during his final college season.

Boye-Doe later spent time with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals before entering the UFL pipeline in 2026.

Detroit is not signing him to immediately challenge D.J. Reed for a starting position. The Lions need another healthy cornerback who can run, cover kicks and absorb practice repetitions during a demanding stretch of camp.

Boye-Doe now gets two preseason games to make Detroit reconsider how temporary this addition should be.

Why These Moves Matter

Neither signing changes Detroit’s starting lineup. Both could affect the bottom of the roster.

Williams enters a running back competition involving Saylors, Sione Vaki and Jabari Small. His special-teams experience gives him a realistic way to earn consideration beyond serving as an emergency practice body.

Boye-Doe faces an equally crowded defensive back room. His speed gives him a chance, but his route to the roster almost certainly runs through special teams.

The Lions needed healthy players. They found two with NFL experience and traits worth evaluating.

Bottom Line

Detroit’s latest roster shuffle was driven by injuries.

Robichaux’s promising camp ended with a foot injury, while Strickland lost his final opportunity to climb a crowded safety depth chart. Williams gives the Lions a dependable veteran at running back, and Boye-Doe brings legitimate speed to the secondary.

These may look like minor August transactions. For four players fighting to extend their NFL careers, there is nothing minor about them.