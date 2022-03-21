Detroit Lions RSVP to attend Pro Day for top QB prospect

Who will be the Detroit Lions quarterback if and when they are truly ready to contend for a Super Bowl?

Will it be Jared Goff? Will they use Goff as a bridge and eventually sign or trade for a quarterback? Will they select their future signal-caller in either the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft?

We would love to know Brad Holmes’ thoughts on that question but he is not about to give away his intentions.

When it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft, the majority of the “experts” seem to agree that this is a bad draft for quarterbacks.

Well, according to a report from Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Lions have RSVPed to watch QB Kenny Pickett work out at the Pittsburgh Pro Day.

Nation, would you even consider selecting Pickett at No. 2? Do you think he will fall all the way to No. 32?