Detroit Lions ruin Thanksgiving by losing to Bears on last-second field goal [Video]

Welp, they did it to us again.

The Detroit Lions got off to a quick start as Jared Goff connected with Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown to go up 7-0 but the Bears stormed back to take the halftime lead.

But Lions were not done as Goff found TE T.J. Hockenson for a beautiful 17-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a 14-13 late in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as the Bears marched down the field and ran down the clock before drilling a short field goal to give the Bears a 16-14 win.

Well, at least we get 9 days in a row without Lions football.